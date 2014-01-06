terminal shutdown, please help.
I have this simple code.
but it had problem when it load kernel32.dll.
its work very good on MT4 platform.
I have tested on WinXP and Win7.
Please tell me why.
You can't access file outside the sandbox with mql5 (even with DLL).
For security reasons, work with files is strictly controlled in the MQL5 language. Files with which file operations are conducted using MQL5 means, cannot be outside the file sandbox.
You can't access file outside the sandbox with mql5 (even with DLL).
Thanks.
But, is that any solution for this?
I want copy file outside by using MT5.
Thanks.
But, is that any solution for this?
I want copy file outside by using MT5.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/15331
- www.mql5.com
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/15331
Ok.
Thanks.
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I have this simple code.
but it had problem when it load kernel32.dll.
its work very good on MT4 platform.
I have tested on WinXP and Win7.
Please tell me why.