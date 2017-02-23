whats the best scalping EA you use live ? thanks :)
whats the best scalping EA you use live ? thanks :)
Rafael Cadosch:
whats the best scalping EA you use live ? thanks :)
whats the best scalping EA you use live ? thanks :)
You can find the great scalping ea by searching on it in:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market
the site market management has added the search feature
it is great, don't miss to try it for both MT5 & MT4
..
A Market of trading robots, technical indicators, and other trading applications - MetaTrader Market
- www.mql5.com
MetaTrader Market - a Market of trading robots, indicators, trading books and magazines
I am finding ea scalping renko on certain forum and try these ea, work but not always on right position, when price against order then floating on large number but when take profit 15 pips always closed
whiteking:
I am finding ea scalping renko on certain forum and try these ea, work but not always on right position, when price against order then floating on large number but when take profit 15 pips always closed
I am finding ea scalping renko on certain forum and try these ea, work but not always on right position, when price against order then floating on large number but when take profit 15 pips always closed
Usually scalpers have a stop loss that is 4-5 times or even more the number of profit they make. Hence a small series of losers can be very destructive. Need to consider that in scalping, cause quite often they have the profitable streak and then start falling down.
work will not make you rich, but the investment can make you rich
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register