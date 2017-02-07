"hedging" in MT5

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I have a strategy in mt4 and I would like to move it into mt5, but i have some concerns.

Tell me are there any brokers with mt5 demo that allow to trade (EA) like this: buy 1 lot @ EURUSD and then sell 1.2 lot @ EURUSD while 1st position is still opened. Both positions have managed their SL and TP separately. 

 

Thx

Brt 

 
Brt88:

I have a strategy in mt4 and I would like to move it into mt5, but i have some concerns.

Tell me are there any brokers with mt5 demo that allow to trade (EA) like this: buy 1 lot @ EURUSD and then sell 1.2 lot @ EURUSD while 1st position is still opened. Both positions have managed their SL and TP separately. 

 

Thx

Brt 

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/168234

Hedging is available too 

New MetaTrader 5 build 1525: Representing trading history as positions and tester improvements
New MetaTrader 5 build 1525: Representing trading history as positions and tester improvements
  • www.mql5.com
The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, January 27, 2017...
 
Brt88:

I have a strategy in mt4 and I would like to move it into mt5, but i have some concerns.

Tell me are there any brokers with mt5 demo that allow to trade (EA) like this: buy 1 lot @ EURUSD and then sell 1.2 lot @ EURUSD while 1st position is still opened. Both positions have managed their SL and TP separately. 

 

Thx

Brt 

Yes there are.
 
Alain Verleyen:
Yes there are.
Could U please provide me the names?
 
Brt88:
Could U please provide me the names?

Read here: MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account


And this is my MT5 as an example:


 
Sergey Golubev:

Read here: MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account


And this is my MT5 as an example:


Thank you very much :)

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