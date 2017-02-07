"hedging" in MT5
I have a strategy in mt4 and I would like to move it into mt5, but i have some concerns.
Tell me are there any brokers with mt5 demo that allow to trade (EA) like this: buy 1 lot @ EURUSD and then sell 1.2 lot @ EURUSD while 1st position is still opened. Both positions have managed their SL and TP separately.
Thx
Brt
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/168234
Hedging is available too
- www.mql5.com
I have a strategy in mt4 and I would like to move it into mt5, but i have some concerns.
Tell me are there any brokers with mt5 demo that allow to trade (EA) like this: buy 1 lot @ EURUSD and then sell 1.2 lot @ EURUSD while 1st position is still opened. Both positions have managed their SL and TP separately.
Thx
Brt
Yes there are.
Could U please provide me the names?
Read here: MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
And this is my MT5 as an example:
Read here: MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
And this is my MT5 as an example:
Thank you very much :)
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I have a strategy in mt4 and I would like to move it into mt5, but i have some concerns.
Tell me are there any brokers with mt5 demo that allow to trade (EA) like this: buy 1 lot @ EURUSD and then sell 1.2 lot @ EURUSD while 1st position is still opened. Both positions have managed their SL and TP separately.
Thx
Brt