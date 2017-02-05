Analysis did not stays on charts and different time frame.

New comment
 

Good daY

How to keep your analysis on all time frame alive. mine disappear as soon as i change tome frame like my support and resistance trend line fabionachi level very thing disappears and when come back to again on same time frame they are not there. can some one let me know how to keep them for long please. 

 

You can always save the template you have created, with all you analysis by clicking on the save Templates button, on the top of your MT4 or MT5 platform. 

 

 

 
14821:

Good daY

How to keep your analysis on all time frame alive. mine disappear as soon as i change tome frame like my support and resistance trend line fabionachi level very thing disappears and when come back to again on same time frame they are not there. can some one let me know how to keep them for long please. 

Probably some indicator attached to your chart removes all chart graphics when unloading. You should test which one it does.
New comment