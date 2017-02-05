Trade: disabled
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2017.01.18 05:53
So, go to Market Watch in Metatrader, right mouse click - Symbols, and check about those symbols concerning Show or Hide.
zigglr:Choose a broker which allow trading on Forex currencies.
I installed MT5 a few days ago but for some reason all of the currencies are disabled. How do I fix this?
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I installed MT5 a few days ago but for some reason all of the currencies are disabled. How do I fix this?