Trade: disabled

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I installed MT5 a few days ago but for some reason all of the currencies are disabled. How do I fix this?

 

bug 

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

No received sign

Sergey Golubev, 2017.01.18 05:53

So, go to Market Watch in Metatrader, right mouse click - Symbols, and check about those symbols concerning Show or Hide.


 


 
zigglr:

I installed MT5 a few days ago but for some reason all of the currencies are disabled. How do I fix this?

 

 

Choose a broker which allow trading on Forex currencies.
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