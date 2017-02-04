Need vps with 100% uptime - page 2

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[Deleted]  
Eleni Anna Branou: I was answering to Alain's remark Fernardo, not to you. I corrected my comment. 
OK! Noted!
 
Fernando Carreiro:


Because maybe the fault is not Vultr but how the user configures and uses the VPS that caused the problem!

How use VPS in better way 

[Deleted]  
Waseem Raza:

How use VPS in better way 

Knowledge and experience!
 

maybe this problems

 

 
after error tick processing my ea is not running
 

very bad 

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/160957 

Tick processing... error what is it?
Tick processing... error what is it?
  • www.mql5.com
I get a lot of these and I missed a lot of entries and exits points. What are these errors and how to fix them...
[Deleted]  
Sabil Yudifera Daeng Pattah: maybe this problems
That has nothing to do with Vultr!
 
Fernando Carreiro:
That has nothing to do with Vultr!

you try to look always at your taskmanager without using anything cpu usage 100%.

[Deleted]  
Sabil Yudifera Daeng Pattah:

you try to look always at your taskmanager without using anything cpu usage 100%.

And how is that a Vultr problem?

If something is using 100% CPU then it is within your OS or Application usage and has nothing to do with the underlying virtualization!
 
without using anything
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