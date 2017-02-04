Need vps with 100% uptime
I am very happy with standard MT4 Webzilla VPS service.
I am using New York server, because my broker has New York based servers as well and it runs very smoothly.
Eleni Anna Branou:
I am very happy with standard MT4 Webzilla VPS service.
I am using New York server, because my broker has New York based servers as well and it runs very smoothly.
im using MT4 mql5 and webzilla vps but my experience is not 100% uptime.
Really? I didn't encountered any problems so far.
But you know better for your account, as you are not happy with it.
Sabil Yudifera Daeng Pattah:I have used Vultr for many years both at the New York site and at the London site and I have never had any problems or downtime.
I have tried win-vps but very bad performace
Vulrt = bad
I think you should consider the possibility of a PICNIC problem!
Fernando Carreiro:What is a PICNIC problem Fernardo?
I have used Vultr for many years both at the New York site and at the London site and I have never had any problems or downtime.
I think you should consider the possibility of a PICNIC problem!
I have used Vultr for many years both at the New York site and at the London site and I have never had any problems or downtime.
I think you should consider the possibility of a PICNIC problem!
Eleni Anna Branou:It's the origin of 90% of the problems reported on this forum : people don't understand what they are doing.
What is a PICNIC problem Fernardo?
What is a PICNIC problem Fernardo?
Oh, I see.
Eleni Anna Branou: Oh, I see, so its just a word used for the fun of it.No, it is not a "fun" word, but an acronym for a very serious issue!
Fernando Carreiro:
No, it is not a "fun" word, but an acronym for a very serious issue!
No, it is not a "fun" word, but an acronym for a very serious issue!
I was answering to Alain's remark Fernardo, not to you.
I corrected my comment.
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I have tried win-vps but very bad performace
Vulrt = bad