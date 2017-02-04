Need vps with 100% uptime

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I have tried win-vps but very bad performace

Vulrt = bad

 

I am very happy with standard MT4 Webzilla VPS service.

I am using New York server, because my broker has New York based servers as well and it runs very smoothly. 

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

I am very happy with standard MT4 Webzilla VPS service.

I am using New York server, because my broker has New York based servers as well and it runs very smoothly. 

im using MT4 mql5 and webzilla vps but my experience is not 100% uptime.

 

Really? I didn't encountered any problems so far.

But you know better for your account, as you are not happy with it. 

[Deleted]  
Sabil Yudifera Daeng Pattah:

I have tried win-vps but very bad performace

Vulrt = bad

I have used Vultr for many years both at the New York site and at the London site and I have never had any problems or downtime.

I think you should consider the possibility of a PICNIC problem!
 
Fernando Carreiro:
I have used Vultr for many years both at the New York site and at the London site and I have never had any problems or downtime.

I think you should consider the possibility of a PICNIC problem!
What is a PICNIC problem Fernardo?
 
Eleni Anna Branou:
What is a PICNIC problem Fernardo?
It's the origin of 90% of the problems reported on this forum : people don't understand what they are doing.
[Deleted]  
Eleni Anna Branou: What is a PICNIC problem Fernardo?


Because maybe the fault is not Vultr but how the user configures and uses the VPS that caused the problem!
 
Oh, I see.
[Deleted]  
Eleni Anna Branou: Oh, I see, so its just a word used for the fun of it.
No, it is not a "fun" word, but an acronym for a very serious issue!
 
Fernando Carreiro:
No, it is not a "fun" word, but an acronym for a very serious issue!

I was answering to Alain's remark Fernardo, not to you.

I corrected my comment. 

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