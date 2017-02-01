Bitcoin chart
If you would like to sell by looking to the weekly chart then you have to place a big stop loss and a big take profit as well
Note that placing your signal link is not allowed in the forum. Remove the link
Are you interested to wait a few more weeks/months ahead?
Note that placing your signal link is not allowed in the forum. Remove the link
Mohammad Soubra:Situation with chart configration is very similar as at the end of 2013. I preffer sell consistantly as the price will raise.
If you would like to sell by looking to the weekly chart then you have to place a big stop loss and a big take profit as well
If you would like to sell by looking to the weekly chart then you have to place a big stop loss and a big take profit as well
Are you interested to wait a few more weeks/months ahead?
Tomas Sekeres:With SL above the january maximum certainly...
Situation with chart configration is very similar as at the end of 2013. I preffer sell consistantly as the price will raise.
Situation with chart configration is very similar as at the end of 2013. I preffer sell consistantly as the price will raise.
Tomas Sekeres:Yes
Situation with chart configration is very similar as at the end of 2013. I preffer sell consistantly as the price will raise.
Situation with chart configration is very similar as at the end of 2013. I preffer sell consistantly as the price will raise.
Also me, i think sell could be the next move
Take care
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
What is your opinion in Bitcoin trend?
Buy or sell? It looks like double top on 1W chart.