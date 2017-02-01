Bitcoin chart

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What is your opinion in Bitcoin trend?

 Buy or sell? It looks like double top on 1W chart. 


 
If you would like to sell by looking to the weekly chart then you have to place a big stop loss and a big take profit as well
Are you interested to wait a few more weeks/months ahead?

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Mohammad Soubra:
If you would like to sell by looking to the weekly chart then you have to place a big stop loss and a big take profit as well
Are you interested to wait a few more weeks/months ahead?
Situation with chart configration is very similar as at the end of 2013. I preffer sell consistantly as the price will raise.
 
Tomas Sekeres:
Situation with chart configration is very similar as at the end of 2013. I preffer sell consistantly as the price will raise.
With SL above the january maximum certainly...
 
Tomas Sekeres:
Situation with chart configration is very similar as at the end of 2013. I preffer sell consistantly as the price will raise.
Yes

Also me, i think sell could be the next move

Take care
 
Forecast for Q1'17 - levels for Bitcoin/USD
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