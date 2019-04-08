Scripts: V1N1 New Order
This is what I'm looking for.. Complete solution
Thank you, good luck.
How I can entry by lot?
The purpose of this script is to calculate the lot size according to other parameters that you inform.
If you want, for example, that the risk of an order will be 1% of the balance of the account, then you inform where you want to position the SL and TP and the script calculates the appropriate lot size;
Or if you want, for example, that the risk of an order will be 50 USD, then you inform where you want to position the SL and TP and the script calculates the appropriate lot size.
Very good script, thank you for making this. I have 2 questions to ask..
1) Because I'm placing many orders, Is it possible to have the input pre-defined automatically to specific options, or do I need to load the settings every time? Is there a way to change the default settings?
2) Unfortunately my only complaint is that I can't place a pending order without a stop loss. It doesn't place an order unless I put my stop loss, which I don't want to do. Even if the stop loss is 0, it still doesn't work.
Thank you.
Hi thanks.
1) You can change the default settings directly in the source code, informing the values of your preference in the input parameters;
2) It is impossible to calculate lot size without informing the Stop Loss position, but if you want, attach here the version of the script you are using (*.mq4 file) and I will make a change to the script to place orders without Stop Loss, as long as the RISK option is FIXED LOT.
Kind regards.
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V1N1 New Order:
Manual order-sending script with automatic position sizing by risk and flexible SL/TP modes (price, points, amount, or % of balance). Includes full pre-trade validation and an optional confirmation preview showing the risk/reward ratio.
Author: Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira