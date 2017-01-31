Can I trade the Mexican Peso in my demo accct?
I do not see the Peso listed to trade? Can we trade it? thx.
If you don't see a currency pair that you want to trade, you will need to contact your broker. If they don't offer it, then you'll need to find another brokerage.
I hope this helps you.
thx, when i right click on marketwatch I get- standard, charts, line studies etc?
thx, when i right click on marketwatch I get- standard, charts, line studies etc?
Right click into the market watch window, and select the SHOW ALL option.
If you don't see a currency pair that you want to trade, you will need to contact your broker. If they don't offer it, then you'll need to find another brokerage.
I hope this helps you.
thx, i was clicking on MArket watch at the top, not where you show. I guess there is 2 places to see marketwatch.
I do not see fxcm allowing to trade the peso.
thx
i am trading fxcm, i thought this was all FXCM here?
Brokers frequently have a more limited selection of pairs and usually have fewer or no CFDs available on their DEMO accounts.
If you have a DEMO and what to trade you can check the products page of your broker and they will list all the pairs and CFDs you are allowed to trade with them.
It is completely broker specific.
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I do not see the Peso listed to trade? Can we trade it? thx.