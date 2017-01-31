Can I trade the Mexican Peso in my demo accct?

New comment
 

I do not see the Peso listed to trade? Can we trade it? thx.

 
ahelsel: I do not see the Peso listed to trade? Can we trade it?
  1. Market watch -> right click -> show all. Mine is USDMXN
  2. You can only trade what your broker shows.
 
ahelsel:

I do not see the Peso listed to trade? Can we trade it? thx.

Right click into the market watch window, and select the SHOW ALL option.



If you don't see a currency pair that you want to trade, you will need to contact your broker. If they don't offer it, then you'll need to find another brokerage.

I hope this helps you.
 
whroeder1:
  1. Market watch -> right click -> show all. Mine is USDMXN
  2. You can only trade what your broker shows.

thx, when i right click on marketwatch I get- standard, charts, line studies etc?

 
ahelsel:

thx, when i right click on marketwatch I get- standard, charts, line studies etc?

i am trading fxcm, i thought this was all FXCM here?
 
Jack Thomas:
Right click into the market watch window, and select the SHOW ALL option.



If you don't see a currency pair that you want to trade, you will need to contact your broker. If they don't offer it, then you'll need to find another brokerage.

I hope this helps you.

thx, i was clicking on MArket watch at the top, not where you show. I guess there is 2 places to see marketwatch.

 

I do not see fxcm allowing to trade the peso.

thx 

 
ahelsel: thx, when i right click on marketwatch I get- standard, charts, line studies etc?

I do not see fxcm allowing to trade the peso.
  1. #2 Showed you what you get.
  2. I use FXCM and I certainly do.
 
ahelsel:
i am trading fxcm, i thought this was all FXCM here?
no. it's broker neutral here.
 

Brokers frequently have a more limited selection of pairs and usually have fewer or no CFDs available on their DEMO accounts.

If you have a DEMO and what to trade you can check the products page of your broker and they will list all the pairs and CFDs you are allowed to trade with them.

It is completely broker specific.

 

search in the market watch for the symbol MXN (Mexican peso) , if you didnt find try to click on the market watch right click in the mouse and choose show all then try to search again .

good luck  

Files:
11111.PNG  2 kb
New comment