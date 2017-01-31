Calculation of Pips
fx_maddin:Ask Prof. Dr. Google - he has a lot of literature about it!
Hi,
i am a little bit confused... MyFXBook calculate pips in trade history:
I want to calculate this "pips" in my EA oder Indicator. MyFXBook deleted my forum post, so I try to ask one of you how this value is calculated?
Thanks in Advance
Best regards
Maddin
Hi,
i am a little bit confused... MyFXBook calculate pips in trade history:
I want to calculate this "pips" in my EA oder Indicator. MyFXBook deleted my forum post, so I try to ask one of you how this value is calculated?
Thanks in Advance
Best regards
Maddin
fx_maddin:
Hi,
i am a little bit confused... MyFXBook calculate pips in trade history:
I want to calculate this "pips" in my EA oder Indicator. MyFXBook deleted my forum post, so I try to ask one of you how this value is calculated?
Thanks in Advance
Best regards
Maddin
Hi,
i am a little bit confused... MyFXBook calculate pips in trade history:
I want to calculate this "pips" in my EA oder Indicator. MyFXBook deleted my forum post, so I try to ask one of you how this value is calculated?
Thanks in Advance
Best regards
Maddin
I suppose, that myfxbook doesn't calculate pips value, but simply reading it from statements.
As Carl wrote, If you need to calculate "pips" value ask uncle Google.
I googled a lot of days, but I don't understand it...
This is the part of my code:
There is now one trade.
EURUSD | OrderOpenPrice() = 1.07028 | OrderClosePrice() = 1.07020
In Terminal, I show the Profit > as Point.
Comment (from my code) shows: 0.8
Terminal shows: 8
If I use the crosshair to messure the distance, it shows also 8
Therefore I am confused...
Please give me a hint, what is wrong in my calculation or do I have thinking errors??
thanks in advance
This is the part of my code:
double myPoint;
int OnInit() {
if (Digits == 5 || Digits == 3) {
myPoint = Point*10;
} else {
myPoint = Point;
}
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
void OnTick() {
Comment(OrderTicket()+": " + NormalizeDouble((OrderClosePrice()-OrderOpenPrice()),Digits)/myPoint;
}
int OnInit() {
if (Digits == 5 || Digits == 3) {
myPoint = Point*10;
} else {
myPoint = Point;
}
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
void OnTick() {
Comment(OrderTicket()+": " + NormalizeDouble((OrderClosePrice()-OrderOpenPrice()),Digits)/myPoint;
}
There is now one trade.
EURUSD | OrderOpenPrice() = 1.07028 | OrderClosePrice() = 1.07020
In Terminal, I show the Profit > as Point.
Comment (from my code) shows: 0.8
Terminal shows: 8
If I use the crosshair to messure the distance, it shows also 8
Therefore I am confused...
Please give me a hint, what is wrong in my calculation or do I have thinking errors??
thanks in advance
fx_maddin:
There is now one trade.
EURUSD | OrderOpenPrice() = 1.07028 | OrderClosePrice() = 1.07020
In Terminal, I show the Profit > as Point.
Comment (from my code) shows: 0.8
Terminal shows: 8
If I use the crosshair to messure the distance, it shows also 8
double myPoint;
int OnInit() {
if (Digits == 5 || Digits == 3) {
myPoint = Point*10;
} else {
myPoint = Point;
}
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
void OnTick() {
Comment(OrderTicket()+": " + NormalizeDouble((OrderClosePrice()-OrderOpenPrice()),Digits)/myPoint;
}
int OnInit() {
if (Digits == 5 || Digits == 3) {
myPoint = Point*10;
} else {
myPoint = Point;
}
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
void OnTick() {
Comment(OrderTicket()+": " + NormalizeDouble((OrderClosePrice()-OrderOpenPrice()),Digits)/myPoint;
}
There is now one trade.
EURUSD | OrderOpenPrice() = 1.07028 | OrderClosePrice() = 1.07020
In Terminal, I show the Profit > as Point.
Comment (from my code) shows: 0.8
Terminal shows: 8
If I use the crosshair to messure the distance, it shows also 8
MetaTrader works in points not pips.
Many people are trading forex with a 5 digit broker. Your broker quotes EURUSD to 5 digits: 1.07028
On 5 digit brokers, there are 10 points to a pip.
So, your code is correct (see parts highlighted in yellow).
8 points = 0.8 pips
Comment(OrderTicket()+": " + NormalizeDouble((OrderClosePrice()-OrderOpenPrice()),Digits)/myPoint;
- You can not use any Trade Functions - MQL4 Reference unless you select a ticket first.
- Do NOT use NormalizeDouble, EVER. For ANY Reason. It's a kludge, don't
use it. It's use is always
wrong
- SL/TP (stops) need to be normalized to tick size (not Point.) (On 5Digit Broker Stops are only allowed to be placed on full pip values. How to find out in mql? - MQL4 forum) and abide by the limits Requirements and Limitations in Making Trades - Appendixes - MQL4 Tutorial and that requires understanding floating point equality Can price != price ? - MQL4 forum
- Open price for pending orders need to be adjusted. On Currencies, Point == TickSize, so you will get the same answer, but it won't work on Metals. So do it right: Trailing Bar Entry EA - MQL4 forum or Bid/Ask: (No Need) to use NormalizeDouble in OrderSend - MQL4 forum
- Lot size must also be adjusted to a multiple of LotStep. If that is not a power of 1/10 then NormalizeDouble is wrong. Do it right.
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i am a little bit confused... MyFXBook calculate pips in trade history:
I want to calculate this "pips" in my EA oder Indicator. MyFXBook deleted my forum post, so I try to ask one of you how this value is calculated?
Thanks in Advance
Best regards
Maddin