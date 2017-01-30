Is there any way i can put the buy stop order under the market price?
Hi all,
Normally MT4 allow us to put the buy stop order above the market price and sell stop order under the market price. Is there any way i can put the buy stop order under the market price and sell stop order above the market price?
I will explain my idea with picture below.
Thank you very much for every answer.
Kaiiiii
Use limits instead of stop orders
Hi Keith
Please see my explain picture in attached file first.
Please check the attached image carefully ... It will clarify the whole story for you ...
Bottom line, you can't open Buy Stop order under the current price. Instead, open Buy Limit one.
Please check the attached image carefully ... It will clarify the whole story for you ...
Bottom line, you can't open Buy Stop order under the current price. Instead, open Buy Limit one.
Thanks Osama
This picture i already seen it.
So i want to know that if any ea or script that can pending my "buy stop order" available?. It may tracking the market price and if the market price go under the threshold for buy stop order, it will open buy stop order for me.
So i want to know that if any ea or script that can pending my "buy stop order" available?. It may tracking the market price and if the market price go under the threshold for buy stop order, it will open buy stop order for me.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
If you can't find what you need in the Codebase or the Market, then create a request in Freelance Service.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi all,
Normally MT4 allow us to put the buy stop order above the market price and sell stop order under the market price. Is there any way i can put the buy stop order under the market price and sell stop order above the market price?
I will explain my idea with picture below.
Thank you very much for every answer.
Kaiiiii