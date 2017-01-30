Is there any way i can put the buy stop order under the market price?

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Hi all,

 Normally MT4 allow us to put the buy stop order above the market price and sell stop order under the market price.  Is there any way i can put the buy stop order under the market price and sell stop order above the market price?

 I will explain my idea with picture below.

 Thank you very much for every answer. 

Kaiiiii 

Files:
sell_stop_order.jpg  226 kb
 
kaiiiii:

Hi all,

 Normally MT4 allow us to put the buy stop order above the market price and sell stop order under the market price.  Is there any way i can put the buy stop order under the market price and sell stop order above the market price?

 I will explain my idea with picture below.

 Thank you very much for every answer. 

Kaiiiii 

Use limits instead of stop orders
 
Keith Watford:
Use limits instead of stop orders

Hi Keith

 Please see my explain picture in attached file first.

 

Please check the attached image carefully ... It will clarify the whole story for you ...

 

Bottom line, you can't open Buy Stop order under the current price. Instead, open Buy Limit one.

 
Osama Shaban:

Please check the attached image carefully ... It will clarify the whole story for you ...

 

Bottom line, you can't open Buy Stop order under the current price. Instead, open Buy Limit one.

Thanks Osama

 

This picture i already seen it.

 

So i want to know that if any ea or script that can pending my "buy stop order" available?. It may tracking the market price and if the market price go under the threshold for buy stop order, it will open buy stop order for me.  

 
kaiiiii:

So i want to know that if any ea or script that can pending my "buy stop order" available?. It may tracking the market price and if the market price go under the threshold for buy stop order, it will open buy stop order for me.  

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