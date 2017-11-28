Need Experts opinion
- Detect that an order was closed (by counting them for example).
- Check this closed order was in profit.
- Check the trend is still valid.
- Open a new order in same direction.
Thanks for taking time,do you means a next buy order can be open within current valid up trend when a previous opened buy order was closed for any reason according the illustration picture.
i think before stop loss hit,trend color will be changed and order will be automatically closed (current) and opened (new) accordingly trend colors in normal market situation but it can happen in high volatility market price movements (for example-hot news)
regards
Alain Verleyen
Thanks for taking time,do you means a next buy order can be open within current valid up trend when a previous opened buy order was closed for any reason according the illustration picture.
i think before stop loss hit,trend color will be changed and order will be automatically closed (current) and opened (new) accordingly trend colors in normal market situation but it can happen in high volatility market price movements (for example-hot news)
regards
Hi
Have you tried it someway !
Is it profitable?
mntiwana: i think before stop loss hit,trend color will be changed and order will be automatically closed (current) and opened (new) accordingly trend colors
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Hi whroeder1
Thanks,as i tried and tested,i think it is programmed the way,it is taking trades only on new signal (change in signal comparing to previous close trade) - means (for example) when a buy trade is closed due to any reason it waits till the new signal appear in opposite trend (sell) - all i means if it is possible the EA look/search for all options after closing trade,in which direction signal/condition is valid,it should open a trade (only 1 trade at a time)
regards
Hi whroeder1
Thanks,as i tried and tested,i think it is programmed the way,it is taking trades only on new signal (change in signal comparing to previous close trade) - means (for example) when a buy trade is closed due to any reason it waits till the new signal appear in opposite trend (sell) - all i means if it is possible the EA look/search for all options after closing trade,in which direction signal/condition is valid,it should open a trade (only 1 trade at a time)
regards
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Alain Verleyen,honest_knave
Here is an simple (sample) EA by MLADEN from TSD,it is based on (using) one single on chart indicator, "StepMA of rsi adaptive tema 1.1",and working well as suppose to be,taking trades buy/sell on trend change (color change) optional on current bar,1st bar,2nd bar after changing color (on choice),if the trade (order) is closed in middle of trend by any reason the EA keep silent till next trend/color change.
i want your opinion,is there any way,if the trade is closed in middle of trend because of stop loss/take profit hit or for any reason,if EA can open an other next order in the same direction according to trend when trend is still valid,currently it opening orders only at start of trend/color change,i tried explain in picture.
regards