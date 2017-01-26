why the terminal panel is not normal ?

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I want to insert Bollingger Bands indicator through Insert panel menu ,but Stochastic was added ,the MA indicater was instead by Money Flow Index .

 
yalewang:

I want to insert Bollingger Bands indicator through Insert panel menu ,but Stochastic was added ,the MA indicater was instead by Money Flow Index .

I have encountered this a few times in the past. I really don't know what causes it. Sorry! I normally just end up re-installing the terminal and all is well.
 

Is that in MT4 or MT5 ?

I haven't encountered it on MT4 so far. 

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Is that in MT4 or MT5 ?

I haven't encountered it on MT4 so far. 

MT4 for me. It isn't common, but it has definitely happened to me also.

Question for the OP - are you running in Portable mode by any chance?

 
honest_knave:
I have encountered this a few times in the past. I really don't know what causes it. Sorry! I normally just end up re-installing the terminal and all is well.

I got it also. In such case, I use the Navigator window to insert the indicator. 

Never take time to investigate or report it, it's just annoying. I never reinstall a terminal though. 

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Is that in MT4 or MT5 ?

I haven't encountered it on MT4 so far. 

It is MT4.

 thank you .

 
honest_knave: I have encountered this a few times in the past. I really don't know what causes it. Sorry! I normally just end up re-installing the terminal and all is well.
Alain Verleyen: I got it also. In such case, I use the Navigator window to insert the indicator. 

Never take time to investigation or report it, it's just annoying. I never reinstall a terminal though.

  1. I've had this also, no apparent pattern to when.
  2. Instead of using the pull down, use the Navigator.
  3. Restarting the MT4 terminal seems to fix it, no need to reinstall.
 
I already report this issue to Service Desk ( 2015.07.31 07:59, #1272126 ), but I think the problem still exist.
 
Biantoro Kunarto:
I already report this issue to Service Desk ( 2015.07.31 07:59, #1272126 ), but I think the problem still exist.
The problem is to reproduce the problem. It doesn't happen always, but "randomly". And as it's a small problem it could last forever.
 
Alain Verleyen:
The problem is to reproduce the problem. It doesn't happen always, but "randomly". And as it's a small problem it could last forever.

Yes, it happens randomly, and I think it just a little bit annoying me :).

Right now I use the Navigator window to insert an indicator, but I have many indicators in my folder, so I need to scroll up/down to find the indicator.

 
Biantoro Kunarto:

Yes, it happens randomly, and I think it just a little bit annoying me :).

Right now I use the Navigator window to insert an indicator, but I have many indicators in my folder, so I need to scroll up/down to find the indicator.

I know
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