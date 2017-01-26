why the terminal panel is not normal ?
I want to insert Bollingger Bands indicator through Insert panel menu ,but Stochastic was added ,the MA indicater was instead by Money Flow Index .
Is that in MT4 or MT5 ?
I haven't encountered it on MT4 so far.
Is that in MT4 or MT5 ?
I haven't encountered it on MT4 so far.
MT4 for me. It isn't common, but it has definitely happened to me also.
Question for the OP - are you running in Portable mode by any chance?
I have encountered this a few times in the past. I really don't know what causes it. Sorry! I normally just end up re-installing the terminal and all is well.
I got it also. In such case, I use the Navigator window to insert the indicator.
Never take time to investigate or report it, it's just annoying. I never reinstall a terminal though.
Is that in MT4 or MT5 ?
I haven't encountered it on MT4 so far.
It is MT4.
thank you .
honest_knave: I have encountered this a few times in the past. I really don't know what causes it. Sorry! I normally just end up re-installing the terminal and all is well.
Alain Verleyen: I got it also. In such case, I use the Navigator window to insert the indicator.
Never take time to investigation or report it, it's just annoying. I never reinstall a terminal though.
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I already report this issue to Service Desk ( 2015.07.31 07:59, #1272126 ), but I think the problem still exist.
The problem is to reproduce the problem. It doesn't happen always, but "randomly". And as it's a small problem it could last forever.
Yes, it happens randomly, and I think it just a little bit annoying me :).
Right now I use the Navigator window to insert an indicator, but I have many indicators in my folder, so I need to scroll up/down to find the indicator.
Yes, it happens randomly, and I think it just a little bit annoying me :).
Right now I use the Navigator window to insert an indicator, but I have many indicators in my folder, so I need to scroll up/down to find the indicator.
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I want to insert Bollingger Bands indicator through Insert panel menu ,but Stochastic was added ,the MA indicater was instead by Money Flow Index .