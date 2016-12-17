What is going on??

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I refresh the forum page and little arrows appear that have new posts. But very often I click on the arrow and am taken to the top of the last page. I scroll down and find that there is no new post added.

This is happening to me so often just lately that it is getting annoying.

I know that it can happen when a post is deleted.

Is anyone else noticing this?

 
Keith Watford:

I refresh the forum page and little arrows appear that have new posts. But very often I click on the arrow and am taken to the top of the last page. I scroll down and find that there is no new post added.

This is happening to me so often just lately that it is getting annoying.

I know that it can happen when a post is deleted.

Is anyone else noticing this?

hello,

IDK, maybe someone is making an update to a post?

FWIW, i faced some bugs in the reply editor that we were facing in the MQL4 forum before. So we may have a chance for all the features of MQL4 to

be implemented in MQL5 as well :)

 

I noticed it and I surmised it was when an edit has happened.

Anyone else noticed on the main page that sometimes there is a line of content under each topic, and other times just the topic name? I'd love to know how to get rid of the former.

-- Edited to test the bump

-- Yep, the edit bumped it back to the top 

 
Demos Stogios: IDK, maybe someone is making an update to a post?
Or a moderator deleted some spam.
 
honest_knave:

Anyone else noticed on the main page that sometimes there is a line of content under each topic, and other times just the topic name? I'd love to know how to get rid of the former.

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Keith Watford:

I refresh the forum page and little arrows appear that have new posts. But very often I click on the arrow and am taken to the top of the last page. I scroll down and find that there is no new post added.

This is happening to me so often just lately that it is getting annoying.

I know that it can happen when a post is deleted.

Is anyone else noticing this?

A little arrow doesn't necessarily mean a new post, it means something changed. So could be add (new post), delete (by author or moderator), edit (by author or moderator), or also moved by a moderator.

A lot of people open topics anywhere, so every day I am moving several topics to the appropriate section, maybe it's what you noticed.

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