need help please

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someone please just show me a simple code in mql4:

lot=0.01 

if price= ichimoku

then ordersend

 

just as simple as that, thank you 

 
Indicators/EAs for MT4/MT5 related to Ichimoku - search in CodeBase here.
 
Sergey Golubev:
Indicators/EAs for MT4/MT5 related to Ichimoku - search in CodeBase here.
your link only shows indicator, but i need an EA,  could you provide me this simple code? thanks
 

Double post 

You haven't really followed the advice in the other thread.

Don't use == because it is not good practice for comparing doubles. Either check for a cross (price was above ichimoku but now it is below) or make sure you limit how many orders are placed.

Put your code to check and open orders in OnTick(), not in OnInit()

Make sure you are calling the correct mode of Ichimoku. Some, like MODE_CHIKOUSPAN, do not have a value for the current bar.

 

You can consider this section: 

https://www.mql5.com/en/job

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honest_knave:

Double post 

You haven't really followed the advice in the other thread.

Don't use == because it is not good practice for comparing doubles. Either check for a cross (price was above ichimoku but now it is below) or make sure you limit how many orders are placed.

Put your code to check and open orders in OnTick(), not in OnInit()

Make sure you are calling the correct mode of Ichimoku. Some, like MODE_CHIKOUSPAN, do not have a value for the current bar.

so if i need senkouspan A for the current bar, i have to compensate on shift?
 
mrluck1:
so if i need senkouspan A for the current bar, i have to compensate on shift?

No, there is a Senkou Span A for the current bar. It is only Chikou Span that doesn't.

Add the ichimoku indicator to a chart and open Data Window (CTRL+D)

You can move you mouse over the bars and see the values change

 

 

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need help please

mrluck1, 2017.01.24 19:14

your link only shows indicator, but i need an EA,  could you provide me this simple code? thanks

No. I provided the link to you about everything - indicators and the EAs (and you can find it by yourself because I just used Search feature on this forum).

Ichimoku Kinko Hyo System - expert for MetaTrader 4

Kijun Sen Robot (KSRobot) - expert for MetaTrader 4

ichimok2005 - expert for MetaTrader 4

Kijun Sen Robot - expert for MetaTrader 5 (this EA was published today)
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