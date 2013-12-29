why can't connect to trading server now?
I do not know ... may be - firewall in your computer? Because I can connect :
is there any update of MT5?
king1898:
is there any update of MT5?
What build are you using ?
List of changes in MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal builds
- www.mql5.com
See the "MQL5 Reference / Standard constants, enumerations and structures / Named constants / Other constants " section.
build 880, who can help me?
i reinstalled many times, but can't connect to any trading server, why? Please help me. i can connect to these servers before. Thanks!
king1898:Are you doing this at home or on a Corporate network ?
i reinstalled many times, but can't connect to any trading server, why? Please help me. i can connect to these servers before. Thanks!
at home
2013.12.27 23:47:20.266 MQL5 Market failed connect to login.mql5.com (login.mql5.com:443 failed)
Why Is MQL5 Market the Best Place for Selling Trading Strategies and Technical Indicators
- 2012.07.09
- MetaQuotes Software Corp.
- www.mql5.com
MQL5.community Market provides Expert Advisors developers with the already formed market consisting of thousands of potential customers. This is the best place for selling trading robots and technical indicators!
2013.12.27 23:47:16.547 Terminal MetaTrader 5 build 880 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
king1898:restart it. If it doesn't work any longer, reinstalle the software
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