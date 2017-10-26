MQL4 Websocket
Hello, there is a way to communicate with websocket with mq4?
Directly - no. You have to use a DLL.
Can you give me an example please?
Example of what exactly? Search in the Internet for WebSockets protocol implementations using a programming language of your choice. Then compile it as a DLL library. There is a number of articles how to use DLLs in MT - here is one of them.
"Example" is usually an other way to say "can you do it for me ?" :-D
Exact!!!, hahahaha. Another way is to download an old code (2005 o 2006) with many bugs, post it and say: "hey, I'm learning mql4, and I want to make an EA that implement the following strategy.........bla bla bla, can someone help me???".
Exact!!!, hahahaha. Another way is to download an old code (2005 o 2006) with many bugs, post it and say: "hey, I'm learning mql4, and I want to make an EA that implement the following strategy.........bla bla bla, can someone help me???".
Metaquotes should code a "detector" and answer them immediately with a link to Freelance section
P.S: I really need to work tomorrow. Just a reminder.
Metaquotes should code a "detector" and answer them immediately with a link to Freelance section
P.S: I really need to work tomorrow. Just a reminder.
Can you give me an example please?
- 2016.07.20
- o_O
- www.mql5.com
See this article https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2599
Websockets != Sockets.
Websockets != Sockets.
- Nobody said it is the same, the point of this link is to show an example of IPC.
- If you have a working socket you have a base to communicate or to implement a websocket.
- How is your post helpful ?
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Hello, there is a way to communicate with websocket with mq4?
Thanks in advance.