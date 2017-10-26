MQL4 Websocket

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Hello, there is a way to communicate with websocket with mq4?

Thanks in advance. 

 
gabrisal94:

Hello, there is a way to communicate with websocket with mq4?

Directly - no. You have to use a DLL.
 
Stanislav Korotky:
Directly - no. You have to use a DLL.
Can you give me an example please?
 
gabrisal94:
Can you give me an example please?
Example of what exactly? Search in the Internet for WebSockets protocol implementations using a programming language of your choice. Then compile it as a DLL library. There is a number of articles how to use DLLs in MT - here is one of them.
 
Stanislav Korotky:
Example of what exactly? Search in the Internet for WebSockets protocol implementations using a programming language of your choice. Then compile it as a DLL library. There is a number of articles how to use DLLs in MT - here is one of them.
"Example" is usually an other way to say "can you do it for me ?" :-D
 
Alain Verleyen:
"Example" is usually an other way to say "can you do it for me ?" :-D

Exact!!!, hahahaha. Another way is to download an old code (2005 o 2006) with many bugs, post it and say: "hey, I'm learning mql4, and I want to make an EA that implement the following strategy.........bla bla bla, can someone help me???".

 
Jose Francisco Casado Fernandez:

Exact!!!, hahahaha. Another way is to download an old code (2005 o 2006) with many bugs, post it and say: "hey, I'm learning mql4, and I want to make an EA that implement the following strategy.........bla bla bla, can someone help me???".

Metaquotes should code a "detector" and answer them immediately with a link to Freelance section 

P.S: I really need to work tomorrow. Just a reminder. 

 
Alain Verleyen:

Metaquotes should code a "detector" and answer them immediately with a link to Freelance section 

P.S: I really need to work tomorrow. Just a reminder. 

I propose that any thread whose title includes "learn" or "example" or "help" be deleted automatically, hahaha.
 
gabrisal94:
Can you give me an example please?
See this article https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2599
Working with sockets in MQL, or How to become a signal provider
Working with sockets in MQL, or How to become a signal provider
  • 2016.07.20
  • o_O
  • www.mql5.com
Sockets… What in our IT world could possibly exist without them? Dating back to 1982, and hardly changed up to the present time, they smoothly work for us every second. This is the foundation of network, the nerve endings of the Matrix we all live in.
 
Alain Verleyen:
See this article https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2599

Websockets != Sockets.

 
mwfx108:

Websockets != Sockets.

  • Nobody said it is the same, the point of this link is to show an example of IPC.
  • If you have a working socket you have a base to communicate or to implement a websocket.
  • How is your post helpful ?

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