Failed to create empty document

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I installed around 20 terminals on my PC, but able to only open around 15-19 terminals. When I open a new chart, the terminal keep showing "Failed to create empty document". Has anyone encountered this problem before? How did you overcome it?

How many MT5 terminals can we run on a PC?

Thank you.
 

Could you post a screenshot ? What is written in the Journal logs ?

 

Failed to create empty document

 

Journal looks fine. After clicking OK, the terminal shutdown. 

 

My guess is you're running out of resources. 20 terminals, depending on what each one is consuming... not to be sniffed at. Try looking into that.

(I know Alain loves guessing) 

 

I looked at some threads in MQL4 forum and found out that MT4 also has the same problem.

I've tried installing terminals on higher spec PC, but I can still open the same amount of terminals, so I guess this is not the problem with resources.

MT4 terminal limit is 32 terminals. I guess MT5 limit is not significantly less. Still, I cannot attain the limit.

 

Out of interest

How many charts are you running per terminal?

How many indicators / EAs?

Max bars on chart?

What are you seeing in Windows Resource Monitor when you open all the terminals?

Anything unusual going on with the temp folders? 

 

Have you looked in the system logbook (EVENTVWR) to see if there is an application error code?

If there is any then you can use the error code and Google to find out what or why it happened.

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