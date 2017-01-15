grey number of percent return - page 2

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Eleni Anna Branou:
I think so, I am only sharing my opinion. Alain has a huge experience and many years of knowledge in MQL5, so he should know better than most of us.

Of course not...I was doing like you did...guessing. Maybe you will understand that you don't have to do that. People are reading this forum, a lot of people which just read, so don't answer like if you know when you don't know. 

Actually I don't care at all why they are grey.

Ask to ServiceDesk

 
Alain Verleyen:
That's the results before the signal was registered on mql5 Signals system.
Thank you Alain and other reply me
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