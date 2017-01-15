grey number of percent return - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I think so, I am only sharing my opinion. Alain has a huge experience and many years of knowledge in MQL5, so he should know better than most of us.
Of course not...I was doing like you did...guessing. Maybe you will understand that you don't have to do that. People are reading this forum, a lot of people which just read, so don't answer like if you know when you don't know.
Actually I don't care at all why they are grey.
Ask to ServiceDesk.
That's the results before the signal was registered on mql5 Signals system.