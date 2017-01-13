STRANGE MT4 DISCOVERY! PLS HELP!!
Many brokers have an area of pips/points in which they don't let you place a new order, or modify SL and TP levels.
Usually when you can't place the order you want, there is a message inside the new order window saying: Open price you set must differ from market price by at least 10/20/... points.So, you should go outside these boundaries to be able to place your order.
Most likely the stop level, which is set by your broker for each symbol
https://book.mql4.com/appendix/limits
Press CTRL+U
Find your symbol
Click Properties
Look at Stops level
Most likely the stop level, which is set by your broker for each symbol
https://book.mql4.com/appendix/limits
Press CTRL+U
Find your symbol
Click Properties
Look at Stops level
Besides the STOPS LEVEL limitations also look at the FREEZE LEVEL limitations. Here is a complete list again:
- book.mql4.com
|
MODE_STOPLEVEL
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Stop level in points
A zero value of MODE_STOPLEVEL means either absence of any restrictions on the minimal distance for Stop Loss/Take Profit or the fact that a trade server utilizes some external mechanisms for dynamic level control, which cannot be translated in the client terminal. In the second case, GetLastError() can return error 130, because MODE_STOPLEVEL is actually "floating" here.
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Strange Discovery; I need Help!
I discover today as I was trading using my hedging strategy that I could not place a pending order within my recovery gap again as the platform kept on saying invalid SL/TP. I sense there was a little volatility in the market then but even for like 1hrs after then, the problem persist.
Someone should kindly help; is it my broker platform setups OR that is the general attitude on MT4?