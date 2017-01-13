STRANGE MT4 DISCOVERY! PLS HELP!!

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Strange Discovery; I need Help!


I discover today as I was trading using my hedging strategy that I could not place a pending order within my recovery gap again as the platform kept on saying invalid SL/TP. I sense there was a little volatility in the market then but even for like 1hrs after then, the problem persist.


Someone should kindly help; is it my broker platform setups OR that is the general attitude on MT4? 

 

Many brokers have an area of pips/points in which they don't let you place a new order, or modify SL and TP levels.

Usually when you can't place the order you want, there is a message inside the new order window saying: Open price you set must differ from market price by at least 10/20/... points.

So, you should go outside these boundaries to be able to place your order.
 

Most likely the stop level, which is set by your broker for each symbol

https://book.mql4.com/appendix/limits 

Press CTRL+U

Find your symbol

Click Properties

Look at Stops level 

 

 
Thank you guys I am following your instructions...
 
honest_knave:

Most likely the stop level, which is set by your broker for each symbol

https://book.mql4.com/appendix/limits 

Press CTRL+U

Find your symbol

Click Properties

Look at Stops level 

 

I saw 50 as the stops level.. does this means 50pips?
[Deleted]  
David Ogundipe: Thank you guys I am following your instructions...

Besides the STOPS LEVEL limitations also look at the FREEZE LEVEL limitations. Here is a complete list again:

Requirements and Limitations in Making Trades - Appendixes - MQL4 Tutorial
Requirements and Limitations in Making Trades - Appendixes - MQL4 Tutorial
  • book.mql4.com
Requirements and Limitations in Making Trades - Appendixes - MQL4 Tutorial
[Deleted]  
David Ogundipe: I saw 50 as the stops level.. does this means 50pips?
No 50 points which can be 5 pips or 50 pips depending on if it is a 5 digit or 4 digit broker!
 
Perhaps you should read the manual. List of MQL4 Constants - MQL4 Reference

MODE_STOPLEVEL

Stop level in points

A zero value of MODE_STOPLEVEL means either absence of any restrictions on the minimal distance for Stop Loss/Take Profit or the fact that a trade server utilizes some external mechanisms for dynamic level control, which cannot be translated in the client terminal. In the second case, GetLastError() can return error 130, because MODE_STOPLEVEL is actually "floating" here.

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