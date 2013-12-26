question about connection to the server
market is closed with some broker, and it is open for some of them (depends on specific holidays on the countries). MQ demo is closed.
According to http://www.investing.com/economic-calendar/ these last three day are considered as holidays.
Back to normal tomorow
Economic Calendar - Investing.com
- www.investing.com
The Live Economic Calendar keeps track of all the important events and Economic Indicators that drive the markets.
Why investing.com calendar? we can check our Metatrader 5 calendar
we do not need any external calendar for that (we are having calendar in MT5).
... last three day are considered as holidays ...
For some countries - yes, for some other countries - not. It depends on the brokers and the location of their servers. Example - some US brokers are still working today with open forex market. MQ demo is closed for holiday.
newdigital:
Why investing.com calendar? we can check our Metatrader 5 calendar
For some countries - yes, for some other countries - not. It depends on the brokers and the location of their servers. Example - some US brokers are still working today with open forex market. MQ demo is closed for holiday.
Why investing.com calendar? we can check our Metatrader 5 calendar
we do not need any external calendar for that (we are having calendar in MT5).
For some countries - yes, for some other countries - not. It depends on the brokers and the location of their servers. Example - some US brokers are still working today with open forex market. MQ demo is closed for holiday.
Some brokers didn't enable (or feed) the MT5 platform's calendar, personally I am an Alpari customer and my calendar isn't accessible.
Anyway ticks are back for me since 12 minutes.
Merry Christmas ;)
Yes, I see
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Hi,
Since this morning, my MT5 is not updating the prices in the chart, I would thought this morning USDJPY is open, if I look at oanada, there are trading activity and prices are changing. However, in my MT5, the prices just doesnt move... have not experience this before. been using MT5 for few months now.
anybody knows what can I do , to get it update prices again?
thanks
lynex