EA builder Newbie error
rossiter: I'm attempting to implement a parabolic SAR based strategy using a source created using EA Builder.
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Hi, I'm attempting to implement a parabolic SAR based strategy using a source created using EA Builder.
When I compile the code, the error shows:
'{' - function definition unexpected
The error relates to the item highlighted below:
{Strategy: Parabolic change - 1 day
Created with EABuilder.com
http://eabuilder.com}
Vars:
double TradeSize(1),
IntrabarPersist bool Filter(true), //used just before sending order
IntrabarPersist double PriceBuyMarket(0), //order open price
IntrabarPersist double PriceSellMarket(0); //order open price
//Close Long Positions, instant signal is tested first
if Parabolic(0.02) Crosses Below Open //Parabolic crosses below Candlestick Open
then
begin
Filter = (MarketPosition <> 0);
if Filter then
Sell ("exit2") next bar at market;
end;
//Close Short Positions, instant signal is tested first
if Parabolic(0.02) Crosses Below Open //Parabolic crosses below Candlestick Open
then
begin
Filter = (MarketPosition <> 0);
if Filter then
Buy To Cover ("exit1") next bar at market;
end;
//Open Buy Order, instant signal is tested first
if Parabolic(0.02) Crosses Below Open //Parabolic crosses below Candlestick Open
then
begin
Filter = true;
if Filter then
begin
PriceBuyMarket = Close;
Buy ("entry1") TradeSize contracts next bar at market;
end;
end;
//Open Sell Order, instant signal is tested first
if Parabolic(0.02) Crosses Above Open //Parabolic crosses above Candlestick Open
then
begin
Filter = true;
if Filter then
begin
PriceSellMarket = Close;
Sell Short ("entry2") TradeSize contracts next bar at market;
end;
end; Strategy: Parabolic change - 1 day
Created with EABuilder.com
http://eabuilder.com }
Vars:
double TradeSize(1),
IntrabarPersist bool Filter(true), //used just before sending order
IntrabarPersist double PriceBuyMarket(0), //order open price
IntrabarPersist double PriceSellMarket(0); //order open price
//Close Long Positions, instant signal is tested first
if Parabolic(0.02) Crosses Below Open //Parabolic crosses below Candlestick Open
then
begin
Filter = (MarketPosition <> 0);
if Filter then
Sell ("exit2") next bar at market;
end;
//Close Short Positions, instant signal is tested first
if Parabolic(0.02) Crosses Below Open //Parabolic crosses below Candlestick Open
then
begin
Filter = (MarketPosition <> 0);
if Filter then
Buy To Cover ("exit1") next bar at market;
end;
//Open Buy Order, instant signal is tested first
if Parabolic(0.02) Crosses Below Open //Parabolic crosses below Candlestick Open
then
begin
Filter = true;
if Filter then
begin
PriceBuyMarket = Close;
Buy ("entry1") TradeSize contracts next bar at market;
end;
end;
//Open Sell Order, instant signal is tested first
if Parabolic(0.02) Crosses Above Open //Parabolic crosses above Candlestick Open
then
begin
Filter = true;
if Filter then
begin
PriceSellMarket = Close;
Sell Short ("entry2") TradeSize contracts next bar at market;
end;
end;
Any help in fixing this error will be greatly appreciated, and/or any extra help using EA builder.
Thanks :)