Congestion indicator?

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Hi, I need an indicator, if exist, that show boxes when 3 or more consecutive bars close within the range of their respective preceding bar, like in example: 

 

Thanks 

 
alesh:

Hi, I need an indicator, if exist, that show boxes when 3 or more consecutive bars close within the range of their respective preceding bar, like in example: 

 

Thanks 

Look for "Master Candle" indicator(s). I haven't seen any indicator that draw boxes, but I have seen indicators that draw horizontal lines, instead. Good luck. Regards.
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