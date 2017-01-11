Congestion indicator?
alesh:Look for "Master Candle" indicator(s). I haven't seen any indicator that draw boxes, but I have seen indicators that draw horizontal lines, instead. Good luck. Regards.
Hi, I need an indicator, if exist, that show boxes when 3 or more consecutive bars close within the range of their respective preceding bar, like in example:
Thanks
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Hi, I need an indicator, if exist, that show boxes when 3 or more consecutive bars close within the range of their respective preceding bar, like in example:
Thanks