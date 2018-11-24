ParameterGetRange() - page 2

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From = OnTesterInit
Start = 0
Step = 0
Stop = 0
Value = 5
Enable = false
From = OnTesterPass
Start = 1
Step = 2
Stop = 3
Value = 5
Enable = true
From = OnTesterPass
Start = 1
Step = 2
Stop = 3
Value = 5
Enable = true
From = OnTesterDeinit
Start = 1
Step = 2
Stop = 3
Value = 5
Enable = true
 
fxsaber:

Obviously the parameters are only updated on the end of OnTesterInit().

What is the utility to use ParameterGetRange() AFTER you used ParameterSetRange() ?

 
Alain Verleyen:

Obviously the parameters are only updated on the end of OnTesterInit().

What is the utility to use ParameterGetRange() AFTER you used ParameterSetRange() ?

#include <fxsaber\Expert.mqh> // https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19003

#define TOSTRING(A) (" " + #A + " = " + (string)(A))

// Collects data on the range of input parameters for optimization
string OptimizationData( void )
{
  string Str = NULL;
  MqlParam Params[];
  string Names[];
  
  if (EXPERT::Parameters(0, Params, Names))
  {
    const int Size = ArraySize(Names);
    bool Enable;
    long Value, Start, Step, Stop;
    long Total = 1;
    
    Str = Params[0].string_value;
    
    for (int i = 0; i < Size; i++)
      if (ParameterGetRange(Names[i], Enable, Value, Start, Step, Stop))
      {
        const long Interval = Stop - Start + 1;
        const long Amount =  Enable ? Interval / Step + ((bool)(Interval % Step) ? 1 : 0) : 1;
        
        Str += "\n" + Names[i] + " = " + (string)Value + (Enable ? TOSTRING(Start) + TOSTRING(Step) + TOSTRING(Stop) + TOSTRING(Amount) : NULL);
        
        Total *= Amount;
      }
      
    Str += "\n" + TOSTRING(Total);
  }
  
  return(Str);
}

input int Range1 = 5;
input int Range2 = 5;
input int Range3 = 5;

void OnTesterInit()
{
  ParameterSetRange("Range1", true, 5, 1, 2, 3);
  
  Print(__FUNCTION__ + "\n" + OptimizationData());
}

void OnTesterDeinit()
{
  Print(__FUNCTION__ + "\n" + OptimizationData());
  
  ChartClose();
}

int OnInit()
{
  return(INIT_FAILED);
}


OnTesterInit
Experts\fxsaber\Test3.ex5
Range1 = 5 Start = 5 Step = 1 Stop = 50 Amount = 46
Range2 = 5 Start = 23 Step = 1 Stop = 78 Amount = 56
Range3 = 5 Start = 26 Step = 5 Stop = 83 Amount = 12
 Total = 30912

OnTesterDeinit
Experts\fxsaber\Test3.ex5
Range1 = 5 Start = 1 Step = 2 Stop = 3 Amount = 2
Range2 = 5 Start = 23 Step = 1 Stop = 78 Amount = 56
Range3 = 5 Start = 26 Step = 5 Stop = 83 Amount = 12
 Total = 1344
12
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