Where to find TickData For MT5? 2016.hcc?
I need more tick data for backtesting.
Currently only have 31 october 2016 to present on all major currencys.
Can someone supply/direct me to a place to get the whole year of "2016.hcc" tick data for eur/usd, aud/usd, usd/chf etc etc...
Or, how to convert csv tickdata to hcc?
Man MT5 is a prick when it comes to tickdata, mt4 was so much easier.
Easier ? Please.
You just have to use "Every ticks based on real ticks". What is the problem ?
Easier ? Please.
You just have to use "Every ticks based on real ticks". What is the problem ?
any suggestions?
Easier ? Please.
You just have to use "Every ticks based on real ticks". What is the problem ?
I have tried different broker and it still only shows 31 oct onwards.
When i select any chart I scroll back and it stops at 31 oct
tried changing max ammount of bars in chart to unlimited and no luck
You can try another broker or MetaQuotes demo.
By the way, changes in Terminal Max Bars only take effect after you restart the Terminal.
Regards.
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/series/timeseries_access
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I need more tick data for backtesting.
Currently only have 31 october 2016 to present on all major currencys.
Can someone supply/direct me to a place to get the whole year of "2016.hcc" tick data for eur/usd, aud/usd, usd/chf etc etc...
Or, how to convert csv tickdata to hcc?
Man MT5 is a prick when it comes to tickdata, mt4 was so much easier.