Where to find TickData For MT5? 2016.hcc?

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I need more tick data for backtesting.

Currently only have 31 october 2016 to present on all major currencys.

 

Can someone supply/direct me to a place to get the whole year of "2016.hcc" tick data for eur/usd, aud/usd, usd/chf etc etc...

 

Or, how to convert csv tickdata to hcc?

 

Man MT5 is a prick when it comes to tickdata, mt4 was so much easier. 

 
ReillyFox:

I need more tick data for backtesting.

Currently only have 31 october 2016 to present on all major currencys.

 

Can someone supply/direct me to a place to get the whole year of "2016.hcc" tick data for eur/usd, aud/usd, usd/chf etc etc...

 

Or, how to convert csv tickdata to hcc?

 

Man MT5 is a prick when it comes to tickdata, mt4 was so much easier. 

Easier ? Please.

You just have to use "Every ticks based on real ticks". What is the problem ? 

 
Alain Verleyen:

Easier ? Please.

You just have to use "Every ticks based on real ticks". What is the problem ? 

i tried that, I still only have history dated back to 31 oct.
any suggestions?
 
Alain Verleyen:

Easier ? Please.

You just have to use "Every ticks based on real ticks". What is the problem ? 

I have tried different broker and it still only shows 31 oct onwards.

When i select any chart I scroll back and it stops at 31 oct

tried changing max ammount of bars in chart to unlimited and no luck 

 
ReillyFox:

I have tried different broker and it still only shows 31 oct onwards.

When i select any chart I scroll back and it stops at 31 oct

tried changing max ammount of bars in chart to unlimited and no luck 

I don't know what you are doing or which broker you are trying :


 

You can try another broker or MetaQuotes demo.

By the way, changes in Terminal Max Bars only take effect after you restart the Terminal.

Regards.


Change of the "Max bars in charts" comes into effect after the client terminal is restarted. Change of this parameter causes neither automatic referring to a server for additional data, nor forming of additional bars of timeseries. Additional price data are requested from the server, and timeseries are updated taking into account the new limitation, in case of either chart scroll to the area with no data, or when data are requested by a mql5 program.

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/series/timeseries_access


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