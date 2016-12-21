Update MT4 ?

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Was there an update ? 

Every time i start MT4 it close and start up again  

 
seems update.
look at this page
 
Johannes Jilles van Duijn:

Was there an update ? 

Every time i start MT4 it close and start up again  

Today is Sunday 
So, dont care
;)

Or..
Try to uninstall/reinstall
 
Sergey Golubev:
seems update.
look at this page
Thanks , it looks like a bug its restarts every time when you open it 
 

I did not know about update ... I just re-started my 2 MT4 and it was restarted and updated:


But the other my MT4 on different PC (tablet with Windows 8.1) was not updated and it is still on 1010 build now.
So, it may be updated tomorrow ...

 
A build 1010 I just started didn't update to build 1031 - but then I started an older build (<1000) and that one updated straight to build 1031.
 

Unless things have changed, updates need to be pushed out by the broker. LiveUpdate checks when you connect to your broker's server. 

Now that you can't download the latest version from MetaQuotes website, you need to wait until your broker pushes out the update else download from a broker who already has. 

 
Sergey Golubev:

I did not know about update ... I just re-started my 2 MT4 and it was restarted and updated:


But the other my MT4 on different PC (tablet with Windows 8.1) was not updated and it is still on 1010 build now.
So, it may be updated tomorrow ...

First it was version 1030 and now 1031 so there were 2 updates :)
 
Sergey Golubev:

I did not know about update ... I just re-started my 2 MT4 and it was restarted and updated:


But the other my MT4 on different PC (tablet with Windows 8.1) was not updated and it is still on 1010 build now.
So, it may be updated tomorrow ...

My last MT4 was updated to 1031 now.
 
I don't understand each broker if I am reading on version is different each other, I am use several platform and look there are version 950 and another 985 and there are 988, usually if old version hence I am need upgrade version
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