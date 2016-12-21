Update MT4 ?
Was there an update ?
Every time i start MT4 it close and start up again
Or..
I did not know about update ... I just re-started my 2 MT4 and it was restarted and updated:
But the other my MT4 on different PC (tablet with Windows 8.1) was not updated and it is still on 1010 build now.
So, it may be updated tomorrow ...
Unless things have changed, updates need to be pushed out by the broker. LiveUpdate checks when you connect to your broker's server.
Now that you can't download the latest version from MetaQuotes website, you need to wait until your broker pushes out the update else download from a broker who already has.
I did not know about update ... I just re-started my 2 MT4 and it was restarted and updated:
But the other my MT4 on different PC (tablet with Windows 8.1) was not updated and it is still on 1010 build now.
So, it may be updated tomorrow ...
I did not know about update ... I just re-started my 2 MT4 and it was restarted and updated:
But the other my MT4 on different PC (tablet with Windows 8.1) was not updated and it is still on 1010 build now.
So, it may be updated tomorrow ...
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Was there an update ?
Every time i start MT4 it close and start up again