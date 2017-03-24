Execution speed faster up to 3 times in MT4 on Linux than on Windows platform ???
hello,
i would say it can well be the system timer (or a scheduler or both). For example, on my PC (Windows 7), the timer starts at 1/64sec (15ms). There are some tools that you can use to see or set the timer, such as "Timer Tool"
It is probable that the Linux machine runs at a lower interval or be even "tickless" which may result in a faster operation (no matter how high CPU usage can be)
I recently decided to switch VPS from Windows to Linux and have noticed significant improvement in execution speed.
I have used the same VPS provider both for Windows and Linux (both VPS had identical specs and were located in the same data center).
Ping to broker server is the same on both VPS around 10ms.
- Average round-trip latency from Windows is 138 ms.
- Average round-trip latency from Linux is 43 ms.
I have performed tests many times with different brokers during different times, and the result are always the same - Linux VPS has better results up to 3 times.
Windows result:
Linux result:
Anyone knows why such significant difference is caused by ?
One part of what might cause the difference is the I-net-connection the other part is the internal calculation.
Can you try an operating script (10000000 times + and - and log-operations) on both OS and measure the time for only local calculations?
Would be quite interesting I think.
Anyway Thanks!
I can't answer your question but I am wondering how you showed the latency timing stats on your graph (MT4 n00b here).
thx.
Recently I don't think Linux/wine compatibility is that good.
Using latest wine (2.2.0) on Ubuntu 16.04 expert advisors are suddenly removed and results can no longer be trusted.
Unforfunately, because Windows is awful for maintenance: no ssh access and RDP is very slow.
I found old binaries for wine which can solve the issue.
I know wine 1.9.14 is good for mt4.
Is anyone using xpra for remote desktop?
Here it freezes when connecting to the linux machine running mt4.
It would be nice with a solution that is stable, maybe I should revert to vnc again.
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I recently decided to switch VPS from Windows to Linux and have noticed significant improvement in execution speed.
I have used the same VPS provider both for Windows and Linux (both VPS had identical specs and were located in the same data center).
Ping to broker server is the same on both VPS around 10ms.
- Average round-trip latency from Windows is 138 ms.
- Average round-trip latency from Linux is 43 ms.
I have performed tests many times with different brokers during different times, and the result are always the same - Linux VPS has better results up to 3 times.
Windows result:
Linux result:
Anyone knows why such significant difference is caused by ?