MT5 Linux install + remote desktop == FAIL

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I would like to install MT5 in an Ubuntu instance in AWS using wine. I use the Remote Desktop Connection utility in Windows 10 to connect to Ubuntu, which runs the tightvnc server.

When I run: wine mt5setup.exe, I get the following error message: A debugger has been found running in your system.

See the attached screen shot.

Is it possible that the m5setup.exe binary believes that the tightvnc server is a debugger?

Is there any way around this?

Thanks!



TightVNC: VNC-Compatible Free Remote Control / Remote Desktop Software
TightVNC: VNC-Compatible Free Remote Control / Remote Desktop Software
  • Constantin Kaplinsky
  • tightvnc.com
TightVNC is a free remote control software package. With TightVNC, you can see the desktop of a remote machine and control it with your local mouse and keyboard, just like you would do it sitting in the front of that computer. TightVNC is: free for both personal and commercial usage, with full source code available, useful in administration...
 

the problem is because its 64 bits, if you try to install 32 bits the problem will be solved

 
mrluck012:

the problem is because its 64 bits, if you try to install 32 bits the problem will be solved

You're right! Thanks!
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