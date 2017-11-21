MT5 Linux install + remote desktop == FAIL
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I would like to install MT5 in an Ubuntu instance in AWS using wine. I use the Remote Desktop Connection utility in Windows 10 to connect to Ubuntu, which runs the tightvnc server.
When I run: wine mt5setup.exe, I get the following error message: A debugger has been found running in your system.
See the attached screen shot.
Is it possible that the m5setup.exe binary believes that the tightvnc server is a debugger?
Is there any way around this?
Thanks!