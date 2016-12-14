mt4 metaquotes default terminal - page 2

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Jose Francisco Casado Fernandez:

Currently MT4 is a software without official support, such as Windows XP. In my opinion, 12 years of official support for a software is more than enough, and much more than other products offer. Regards.


As Metaquotes have just announced a new update to fix bugs Then it still has official support.

MT4 is not the same as it was 12 years ago. It totally renewed itself about 2 years ago, but basically made it backward compatible to a degree.

 
Ovo Cz:
Could you supply some official links to support your statements in points 1 and 2?

Yes, you can see your official link here:

http://www.financemagnates.com/forex/technology/metaquotes-emphasizing-mt5-development-as-mt4-slowly-dying-out/



Exclusive: MetaQuotes Emphasizing MT5 Development, as MT4 ‘Slowly Dying Out’
Exclusive: MetaQuotes Emphasizing MT5 Development, as MT4 ‘Slowly Dying Out’
  • 2016.11.15
  • Jeff Patterson
  • www.financemagnates.com
MT5 has become the paramount focus of MetaQuotes as the group looks to phase out the widely utilized MT4.
 
Keith Watford:

As Metaquotes have just announced a new update to fix bugs Then it still has official support.

MT4 is not the same as it was 12 years ago. It totally renewed itself about 2 years ago, but basically made it backward compatible to a degree.

Yes, I have seen it, but I said that because they announced just the opposite. You can see the link from my post above. Perhaps today's is the last update or maybe they have repented. We do not know. Regards.
 
Jose Francisco Casado Fernandez:

Yes, you can see your official link here:

http://www.financemagnates.com/forex/technology/metaquotes-emphasizing-mt5-development-as-mt4-slowly-dying-out/



There already was a discussion about the statement you mentioned. But there is nothing in it that would support your statements.

So finally. We do not ex­pect to see any de­vel­op­ments to come out of MT4 ever again
So finally. We do not ex­pect to see any de­vel­op­ments to come out of MT4 ever again
  • www.mql5.com
There is a news going around. I can hardly believe that it is not yet here. http://www.financemagnates...
 
Ovo Cz:

There already was a discussion about the statement you mentioned. But there is nothing in it that would support your statements.

That's right, I was a bit too fast talking about end of support/bug fixes. It was never announced.
 
Ovo Cz:

There already was a discussion about the statement you mentioned. But there is nothing in it that would support your statements.

I believe that what I said was based on an official statement from MetaQuotes.

Yes, I saw your link and I participated in that thread. That is why I am surprised that you ask for the official link. Are the words of the MetaQuotes Sales Chief (Anthony Papaevagorou) not official enough for you ???.

You can see this post, too. There are another links from webs that claimed : "MetaQuotes abandons MT4". Almost everyone interpreted the same thing.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/163052/page3#comment_3921505


Have you waited for MetaQuotes to publish a minor bug fix update today to try to leave me as a liar??  Everybody (included you) interpreted the same thing as me, and you know it.


Regards.

Is MT4 going to retire at some point and will the use of MT5 become inevitable?
Is MT4 going to retire at some point and will the use of MT5 become inevitable?
  • www.mql5.com
I am wondering if we will be forced to drop MT4 at some point in the future or it will work alongside MT5 for some years...
[Deleted]  
Jose Francisco Casado Fernandez:
I believe that what I said was based on an official statement from MetaQuotes.

Yes, I saw your link and I participated in that thread. That is why I am surprised that you ask for the official link. Are the words of the MetaQuotes Sales Chief (Anthony Papaevagorou) not official enough for you ???.

You can see this post, too. There are another links from webs that claimed : "MetaQuotes abandon MT4". Almost everyone interpreted the same thing.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/163052/page3#comment_3921505

Regards.

The images that showed in the presentation seemed fake to me, there were not right numbers, and proportions must be exagerated for sure. Metaquotes and his sales diretors is trying hard, but as if you try hard to move the market in the opposite direction that is going.


I will happily move to mt5 if the product was worth it! and has compatibility with mt4 of course. What an idiot move to not make compatible all the indicators from mt4, experts, etc...

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