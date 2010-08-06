MetaTester and Agents
1. We will investigate it.
2. You are right, if agent is turned off with status failed (because of EA or connection error) it will not be restarted automatically. We are going to make this feature. At this moment you can restart disabled agent manually (just open agent in Agents tab for editing and press Ok without any changes). You should check agents log files anyway. It could help you to realise the reason of disabling.
I want to report 2 bugs found in metatester agents:
- MetaTester.exe processes on local computer is running with "Low" priority but on remote computers with "Normal" priority (can see in Task Manager). Problem is that remote computers are useless when optimisation has started and I could not change priority level.
- If there is some connection problem between local PC and remote Agents then their status change to "failed" and no reconnections are made till end of optimisation. Since optimisation takes a lot of time (for new MT5) then it normally takes more than 1 day and every Agent is important to finish optimisation as fast as possible. Every morning my 2 quad core computers, with 4 agents each, has lost at least 3 - 6 Agents (connected with WiFi). I don't want to babysit my remote Agents.
3. 32bit metatesters doesn't work with 64bit agents. I have remote computer running 64bit OS (Win7) and I see that 64bit MetaTrader is installed with 64bit metatester processes. When my local computer connects to it, I can see regular handshake:
2010.08.05 18:24:29 Home-G-2 Common synchronization completed
2010.08.05 18:24:24 Home-G-2 Authorized (agent build 302)
2010.08.05 18:24:24 Home-G-2 Connected
2010.08.05 18:24:23 Home-G-2 Connecting to 89.201.XXX.XXX:2011
2010.08.05 18:24:23 Home-G-2 Genetic pass (123, 8161802073) started
2010.08.05 18:24:23 Agents Agent "Home-G-2" enabled
...but, it never returns till I disable it:
2010.08.05 18:27:21 Home-G-2 Disconnected
2010.08.05 18:27:21 Home-G-2 Optimization pass (123, 8161802073) returned to queue
I know that average time for one test is around 60 seconds but I was waiting for hours (not when I recorded log).
Interesting that remote processor is working all the time (25% increase for every enabled Agent).
My guess - it's compatibility issue between 32 and 64 bit processes.
Is it possible to force setup.exe to install 32bit application?
Try to run mt5setup.exe in command line with argument /32
mt5setup.exe /32
Now my Agents are running ForwardTesting and they failing all the time (not all of them) and there are no good error description:
2010.08.06 14:25:03 Work1 Disconnected
2010.08.06 14:25:03 Work1 Optimization pass (0, 33432725232) returned to queue
...
2010.08.06 14:24:03 Work1 EURUSD: history synchronization completed [21 Kb]
2010.08.06 14:24:03 Work1 EURUSD: history for 2010 year synchronized
2010.08.06 14:24:03 Work1 Common synchronization completed
2010.08.06 14:24:01 Work1 Authorized (agent build 302)
2010.08.06 14:24:01 Work1 Connected
2010.08.06 14:24:01 Work1 Connecting to 10.1.1.136:2000
2010.08.06 14:24:01 Work1 Forward pass 33432725232 started
And this is from remote agent:
NO 0 10.1.1.123 14:24:01 login (build 302)
ND 0 Network 14:24:01 3124 bytes of account info loaded
DN 0 Network 14:24:01 3764 bytes of group info loaded
LI 0 Network 14:24:01 7162 bytes of tester parameters loaded
CK 0 Network 14:24:01 275 bytes of selected symbols loaded
GR 0 Tester 14:24:01 Expert file added: Experts\K_eHighProfit.ex5. 18159 bytes loaded
LN 0 Tester 14:24:01 Initial deposit 5000.00 USD
JD 0 Tester 14:24:01 Successfully initialized
NH 0 Tester 14:24:01 Optimization pass 33432725232 started
DL 0 Network 14:24:02 51 Kb of total initialization data received
MJ 0 14:24:02 Performance: 51
LS 0 Symbols 14:24:03 EURUSD: symbol synchronized. 3304 bytes of symbol info received.
GH 0 History 14:24:04 EURUSD: load 21 Kb of history data to synchronize
MO 0 History 14:24:04 EURUSD: history synchronized from 2007.01.01 to 2010.08.05
MR 0 History 14:24:10 EURUSD: contains 463157 M1 records of beginning data from 2009.01.02 06:01 to 2010.04.09 22:59
DF 0 History 14:24:10 EURUSD,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 415 bars
KF 0 History 14:24:10 EURUSD,Daily: history begins from 2009.01.02 00:00
FQ 0 Tester 14:24:10 EURUSD,Daily: every tick generating
NH 0 Tester 14:24:10 EURUSD,Daily: testing of Experts\K_eHighProfit.ex5 from 2010.04.12 00:00 to 2010.08.05 00:00 started with inputs:
HJ 0 Tester 14:24:10 _01=- Trend Breakout -
HL 0 Tester 14:24:10 BreakoutPeriode=1
LL 0 Tester 14:24:10 TrendPeriode=1
FD 0 Tester 14:24:10 _02=- Orders -
FL 0 Tester 14:24:10 OnlyShort=0
FO 0 Tester 14:24:10 OnlyLong=0
CG 0 Tester 14:24:10 MaxTradesPerBar=99
PF 0 Tester 14:24:10 StopLoss=25
KN 0 Tester 14:24:10 BreakEven=6
KP 0 Tester 14:24:10 SeuilSL=0
MD 0 Tester 14:24:10 PartialTP1=10
NS 0 Tester 14:24:10 PartialRatio1=90
LR 0 Tester 14:24:10 PartialTP2=30
DI 0 Tester 14:24:10 PartialRatio2=20
RF 0 Tester 14:24:10 TakeProfit=30
FM 0 Tester 14:24:10 Slippage=3
LD 0 Tester 14:24:10 MaxSpread=3
LK 0 Tester 14:24:10 Magic=12387
FM 0 Tester 14:24:10 _03=- MM -
CL 0 Tester 14:24:10 MMType=1
MF 0 Tester 14:24:10 FixedLots=0.1
DJ 0 Tester 14:24:10 GeometricalFactor=3
KL 0 Tester 14:24:10 ProportionalRisk=90
PD 0 Tester 14:24:10 LastXTrades=10
CD 0 Tester 14:24:10 DecreaseFactor=2
DN 0 Tester 14:24:10 TSSFTrigger1=1
MG 0 Tester 14:24:10 TSSFRatio1=50
NH 0 Tester 14:24:10 TSSFTrigger2=2
CM 0 Tester 14:24:10 TSSFRatio2=75
PR 0 Tester 14:24:10 TSSFTrigger3=3
KG 0 Tester 14:24:10 TSSFRatio3=100
DQ 0 Tester 14:24:10 _04=- Debug -
PP 0 Tester 14:24:10 DebugMode=0
MG 0 Tester 14:24:10 Output to log disabled
HI 0 Tester 14:25:03 Tester thread stopped
And it happens again and again.
Here is picture with my configuration:
Core i3 is the one that runs 64bit metatesters.
Regarding 64bit issue:
- I will send you source code.
- I cant access remote computer right now but I will fix logs for you later.
I recieved source, but i need to have include file to compile EA.
Log from 64bit computer:
HD 0 62.85.2.100 18:03:09 login (build 302)
LL 0 Network 18:03:11 3124 bytes of account info loaded
PF 0 Network 18:03:11 3780 bytes of group info loaded
CQ 0 Network 18:03:11 7178 bytes of tester parameters loaded
ED 0 Network 18:03:11 275 bytes of selected symbols loaded
IJ 0 Tester 18:03:11 Expert file added: Experts\K_eHighProfit.ex5. 18159 bytes loaded
RF 0 Tester 18:03:11 Initial deposit 5000.00 USD
LL 0 Tester 18:03:11 Successfully initialized
HS 0 Tester 18:03:11 Optimization pass 8568049224 started
HG 0 Network 18:03:12 51 Kb of total initialization data received
KR 0 18:03:12 Performance: 64
PK 0 Symbols 18:03:13 EURUSD: symbol synchronized. 3304 bytes of symbol info received.
IM 0 History 18:03:14 EURUSD: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize
QF 0 History 18:03:14 EURUSD: history synchronized from 2007.01.01 to 2010.04.12
IK 0 History 18:03:16 EURUSD: contains 555325 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2009.07.31 22:59
CI 0 History 18:03:16 EURUSD,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 594 bars
OM 0 History 18:03:16 EURUSD,Daily: history begins from 2008.01.02 00:00
II 0 Tester 18:03:16 EURUSD,Daily: every tick generating
EP 0 Tester 18:03:16 EURUSD,Daily: testing of Experts\K_eHighProfit.ex5 from 2009.08.01 00:00 to 2010.04.12 00:00 started with inputs:
CR 0 Tester 18:03:16 _01=- Trend Breakout -
GD 0 Tester 18:03:16 BreakoutPeriode=1
DF 0 Tester 18:03:16 TrendPeriode=11
KS 0 Tester 18:03:16 _02=- Orders -
CD 0 Tester 18:03:16 OnlyShort=0
CF 0 Tester 18:03:16 OnlyLong=0
FO 0 Tester 18:03:16 MaxTradesPerBar=99
FO 0 Tester 18:03:16 StopLoss=13
FG 0 Tester 18:03:16 BreakEven=6
FO 0 Tester 18:03:16 SeuilSL=0
OS 0 Tester 18:03:16 PartialTP1=26
CJ 0 Tester 18:03:16 PartialRatio1=90
OI 0 Tester 18:03:16 PartialTP2=14
MP 0 Tester 18:03:16 PartialRatio2=20
GI 0 Tester 18:03:16 TakeProfit=12
CE 0 Tester 18:03:16 Slippage=3
MM 0 Tester 18:03:16 MaxSpread=3
MS 0 Tester 18:03:16 Magic=12387
CF 0 Tester 18:03:16 _03=- MM -
NG 0 Tester 18:03:16 MMType=1
LN 0 Tester 18:03:16 FixedLots=0.1
MS 0 Tester 18:03:16 GeometricalFactor=3
FE 0 Tester 18:03:16 ProportionalRisk=90
IO 0 Tester 18:03:16 LastXTrades=10
FM 0 Tester 18:03:16 DecreaseFactor=2
MI 0 Tester 18:03:16 TSSFTrigger1=1
LN 0 Tester 18:03:16 TSSFRatio1=50
CS 0 Tester 18:03:16 TSSFTrigger2=2
ND 0 Tester 18:03:16 TSSFRatio2=75
QJ 0 Tester 18:03:16 TSSFTrigger3=3
FP 0 Tester 18:03:16 TSSFRatio3=100
MH 0 Tester 18:03:16 _04=- Debug -
QK 0 Tester 18:03:16 DebugMode=0
LO 0 Tester 18:03:16 Output to log disabled
EF 0 Tester 19:06:51 Tester thread stopped
KJ 0 Tester 19:07:01 Tester agent shutdown
I want to report 2 bugs found in metatester agents: