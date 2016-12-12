is there a bug in mt5 ObjectDelete? - page 4
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Wiil be fixed in such way
Rashid Umarov: Wiil be fixed in such way
Return ValueReturns true if the command is placed in the common queue of the chart events, otherwise returns false.
That is not really fixing the problem! That is just "sweeping it under the rug" and pretending that it does not exist!
Having an asynchronous command queue for Graphical Chart Object manipulation requests and then not having an equivalent asynchronous reporting system of the results (i.e. whether those command were successful or not), just makes the whole thing look like a half-baked idea.
Given that this was being properly implemented (synchronously) in MQL4, then it should have matured into a more robust implementation in MQL5 (be it synchronously or asynchronously), and not revert back to the equivalent of an indefinable "primordial soup".
This just makes the changeover from MQL4 to MQL5 look like we are going backwards, instead of forwards!