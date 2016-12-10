Is it possible to create these Arrays?
Your question is vague! What do you mean? All you are showing is an Excel sheet but not explaining yourself!
If I understand what you want ( and I am assuming a lot, Fernando is correct - too vague)
You can read the file using a loop and as you do increase the size of the array and assign the value.
Or you can add each value into a string (with a delimiter) and use StringSplit to put the values into an array.
Obviously you will need to use StrToDouble in your final array.
After reading the other threads you have here, it is clear that you do not know how to code in MQL and also have very little knowledge and experience with coding in general. If that is indeed the case, then you have no other alternative, but to hire someone to code it for you. So consider visiting the Freelance Jobs section and putting forth your request. You can even say that you would prefer someone that speaks Brazilian Portuguese so as to make it easier for your to communicate with the coder.
Please also note that this site is also available in Portuguese so as to make it easier for you to communicate with others. Just hover over the flag/language icon in the top right and choose “Português”.
Português (Europeu):
Depois de ler os outros tópicos que tem aqui, fica claro que não sabe programar em MQL e que também tem pouco conhecimento e experiência em programação geral. Se for de facto o caso, não terá outra alternativa, se não contratar alguém para o fazer por si. Por isso, considere visitar a secção de “Freelance Jobs” e colocar o seu pedido. Até pode solicitar que prefere que seja alguém que fale Português do Brasil para que seja mais fácil comunicar com o programador.
Atenção que este sítio também está disponível em Português para que seja mais fácil comunicar com outros. Basta colocar o rato por cima do ícone da bandeira/idioma no canto superior direito e selecionar “Português”.
Se eu entendo O Que rápido Você Quer (e eu Estou supondo Que hum monte, Fernando ESTÁ Correto - Muito vago)
Rápido Você PODE ler o Arquivo usando hum laço e Como Você faz Aumentar o * Tamanho da matriz e atribuir o valor.
Ou rápido Você PODE Preço total: Adicionar Cada valor em cadeia UMA (com hum delimitador) e USAR StringSplit parágrafo Colocar OS Valores em matriz UMA.
Obviamente, vai você precisar USAR StrToDouble em SUA matriz final.
English:
After reading the other threads you have here, it is clear that you do not know how to code in MQL and also have very little knowledge and experience with coding in general. If that is indeed the case, then you have no other alternative, but to hire someone to code it for you. So consider visiting the Freelance Jobs section and putting forth your request. You can even say that you would prefer someone that speaks Brazilian Portuguese so as to make it easier for your to communicate with the coder.
Please also note that this site is also available in Portuguese so as to make it easier for you to communicate with others. Just hover over the flag/language icon in the top right and choose “Português”.
Português (Europeu):
Depois de ler os outros tópicos que tem aqui, fica claro que não sabe programar em MQL e que também tem pouco conhecimento e experiência em programação geral. Se for de facto o caso, não terá outra alternativa, se não contratar alguém para o fazer por si. Por isso, considere visitar a secção de “Freelance Jobs” e colocar o seu pedido. Até pode solicitar que prefere que seja alguém que fale Português do Brasil para que seja mais fácil comunicar com o programador.
Atenção que este sítio também está disponível em Português para que seja mais fácil comunicar com outros. Basta colocar o rato por cima do ícone da bandeira/idioma no canto superior direito e selecionar “Português”.
I can't really give you an example as what you are asking for involves different scenarios and there is nothing that fits all.
What does irar mean?
I can't really give you an example as what you are asking for involves different scenarios and there is nothing that fits all.
What does irar mean?
It probably was a failure by Google Translate of a mistype in the original Portuguese text.
However, don't worry about it as the OP has already placed a request in the Portuguese Freelance Section with his request and even posted his code there!
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It's possible?
Please, I really need your help.