What's the difference between a trader and a gambler ?

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Posting my answer after 20 people have answered
 
Many gamblers, just a few traders. The attitude and control of emotions makes the trader.
 

It depends how you define gambling.

If you consider that it means risking money on an uncertain result, then yes it is.

 
I agree, but I think that money management and risk control seperates the trader from the gambler. Its not all gambling.
 
Random bets vs knowing what your doing.
 
Eleni Anna Branou:
I agree, but I think that money management and risk control seperates the trader from the gambler. Its not all gambling.

Yes, but if I bet a fiver on a horse, I am controlling my risk as the most that I can lose on that bet is a fiver.

If I have 500 in my pocket, I am only risking 1%. The only slippage with horse racing is if the turf is a bit muddy :)

 
Nice example !
 
Keith Watford:

Yes, but if I bet a fiver on a horse, I am controlling my risk as the most that I can lose on that bet is a fiver.

If I have 500 in my pocket, I am only risking 1%. The only slippage with horse racing is if the turf is a bit muddy :)

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Experience 
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