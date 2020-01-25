Psychology of Forex Trading - page 9

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Forex Psychology: Be patient for your trade to setup, don't open positions without any reasons
 
Forex Psychology: If you want to make money in Forex, you first must have trading plan and money management
 

Forex Psychology: Weapons for great profitable trading are (Plan - Patience - Discipline - Money Management - Learning - Market Analysis)

 

 

Forex Psychology: The Power of NO, Don't Trade when (NO Plan - NO Strategy - NO Risk Management - NO Signals)


 

Forex Psychology: After several winning trades, be calm, trust yourself and be patient that you know what you are doing

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