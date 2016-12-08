How change row after FileOpen - FILE_WRITE ?
Simo Dodero: Hello, (first at all sorry for my not so correct English)Read the following thread: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/99755
I'm using th function FileOpen and FileWrite like this codes:
Later if there are some condition I use this following code:
But my problem is that every time I use this function (code) it create a new file and replace it. All this code is inside void OnTick { } in my EA.
I'd like to write data row after row in CSV file when I write on it. (this is because i wrote "\t\r" )
Any idea? Thank You !!
How to keep previous data when open write and close?
- www.mql5.com
Hi, I want to write an script which I should use file commands to store some data like names of stocks in it, but it will be overwritten everytime...
Fernando Carreiro:Thank You, I will read it !!!
Read the following thread: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/99755
Read the following thread: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/99755
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Hello, (first at all sorry for my not so correct English)
I'm using th function FileOpen and FileWrite like this codes:
if(filehandle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
{
FileWrite(filehandle,Symbol(),EnumToString(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES(_Period)),"startcycle",startHour,DoubleToString(openprice,5) ); // I WRITE VARIABLES IN FILE CSV
FileClose(filehandle);
// Print("FileOpen OK");
}
Later if there are some condition I use this following code:
int filehandle=FileOpen("datosbloque2.csv",FILE_WRITE|FILE_CSV,"\t\r"); //FILE datosbloque2.CSV
if(filehandle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
{
FileWrite(filehandle,Symbol(),EnumToString(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES(_Period)),starthour,NormalizeDouble(open,5),NormalizeDouble(hhpoints,5),NormalizeDouble(hhporcentaje,4),"%",NormalizeDouble(llpoints,5),NormalizeDouble(llporcentaje,4),"%" );
FileClose(filehandle);
}
else Print("Operation FileOpen failed, error ",GetLastError());
But my problem is that every time I use this function (code) it create a new file and replace it. All this code is inside void OnTick { } in my EA.
I'd like to write data row after row in CSV file when I write on it. (this is because i wrote "\t\r" )
Any idea? Thank You !!