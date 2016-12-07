Fibo level order script or EA
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
If you can't find what you need in the Codebase or the Market, then create a request in Freelance Service.
Alain Verleyen:
Good advice, and I will but I would like to see if anyone on here is happy to assist first, being a forum and all....
Mccallum28:
Good advice, and I will but I would like to see if anyone on here is happy to assist first, being a forum and all....
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Welcome,
- Usually people who can't code don't receive free help on this forum, though it could happen if you are lucky, be patient.
- If you show your attempts and describe well your problem, you will most probably receive an answer from the community.
- If you don't want to learn to code, nothing bad, you can either look at the Codebase if something free already exists, or in the Market for paid products (sometimes free also).
- Finally, you also have the option to hire a programmer in the Freelance section.
Good luck.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I'm wondering if there is a script (or EA available that I may be able to get some ideas regarding the code here) that will place orders based on fib levels.
What I'm hoping for is something like this:
Draw the fibo or use auto fibo
Place an order at 61.8
Does such a script exist or can someone give me an example of how to do this?