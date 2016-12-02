Which is the best strategy builder known so far?

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Which is the best strategy builder known so far?
 
Human being.
 
http://draw.io
draw.io - free flowchart maker and diagrams online
draw.io - free flowchart maker and diagrams online
  • draw.io
draw.io (formerly Diagramly) is free online diagram software. You can use it as a flowchart maker, network diagram software, to create UML online, as an ER diagram tool, to design database schema, to build BPMN online, as a circuit diagram maker, and more. draw.io can import .vsdx, Gliffy™ and Lucidchart™ files .
 

the best way i think is freeplane, in 15 minutes you`ll be able to create mental maps. Thats a huge deal to create a strategy based on a diagram beause then you can think like 

a programmer, and create the best ea. The last version of freeplane is really a downgrade, but you can download v 1.3.15 the best version i think 

 

 freeplane

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