Which is the best strategy builder known so far?
Which is the best strategy builder known so far?
Human being.
draw.io - free flowchart maker and diagrams online
- draw.io
draw.io (formerly Diagramly) is free online diagram software. You can use it as a flowchart maker, network diagram software, to create UML online, as an ER diagram tool, to design database schema, to build BPMN online, as a circuit diagram maker, and more. draw.io can import .vsdx, Gliffy™ and Lucidchart™ files .
the best way i think is freeplane, in 15 minutes you`ll be able to create mental maps. Thats a huge deal to create a strategy based on a diagram beause then you can think like
a programmer, and create the best ea. The last version of freeplane is really a downgrade, but you can download v 1.3.15 the best version i think
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