Help me add label to indicator please
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Hello. I am trying to transition from MT4 to MT5. Do you guys think that you can tell me how i can make the indicator show "YH" and "YL" on the most recent period like in this pic?
Here is the code:
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots 2
#property indicator_label1 "Daily high line"
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_DOT
#property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue
#property indicator_label2 "Daily low line"
#property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_style2 STYLE_DOT
#property indicator_color2 clrSandyBrown
double highLine[],lowLine[];
int OnInit()
{
SetIndexBuffer(0,highLine,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(1,lowLine ,INDICATOR_DATA);
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime& time[],
const double& open[],
const double& high[],
const double& low[],
const double& close[],
const long& tick_volume[],
const long& volume[],
const int& spread[])
{
if (Bars(_Symbol,_Period)<rates_total) return(0);
int i=0;
for (i=(int)MathMax(prev_calculated-1,0); i<rates_total && !_StopFlag; i++)
{
MqlRates rates[]; if (CopyRates(_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,time[i],2,rates)==-1) break;
highLine[i] = rates[0].high;
lowLine[i] = rates[0].low;
}
return(i);
}