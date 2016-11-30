Help me add label to indicator please

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[Deleted]  

Hello. I am trying to transition from MT4 to MT5. Do you guys think that you can tell me how i can make the indicator show "YH" and "YL" on the most recent period like in this pic?  


 

 

 

Here is the code:

#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots   2
#property indicator_label1  "Daily high line"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_DOT
#property indicator_color1  clrDodgerBlue
#property indicator_label2  "Daily low line"
#property indicator_type2   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_style2  STYLE_DOT
#property indicator_color2  clrSandyBrown

double highLine[],lowLine[];

int OnInit()
{
   SetIndexBuffer(0,highLine,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,lowLine ,INDICATOR_DATA);
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime& time[],
                const double& open[],
                const double& high[],
                const double& low[],
                const double& close[],
                const long& tick_volume[],
                const long& volume[],
                const int& spread[])
{
   if (Bars(_Symbol,_Period)<rates_total) return(0);
   int i=0;
      for (i=(int)MathMax(prev_calculated-1,0); i<rates_total && !_StopFlag; i++)
      {
         MqlRates rates[]; if (CopyRates(_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,time[i],2,rates)==-1) break;
            highLine[i] = rates[0].high;
            lowLine[i]  = rates[0].low;
      }
      return(i);
}
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