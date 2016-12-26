EURUSD Technical Analysis 2016, December: ranging market condition within the bearish area of the chart - page 2
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.12.02 10:32
Trading News Events: Non-Farm Employment Change (adapted from dailyfx)
Bullish USD Trade: U.S. Economy Adds 180K Jobs or More
Bearish USD Trade: U.S. NFP Report Disappoints
- "Need red, five-minute candle following the NFP print to consider a short EUR/USD position."
- "If market reaction favors a bullish dollar trade, sell EUR/USD with two separate position."
- "Set stop at the near-by swing high/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward."
- "Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit; set reasonable limit."
Two-hour H2 price broke 200 SMA to below to be reversed to the primary bearish market condition.
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.12.02 14:55
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CAD and S&P 500: Non-Farm Payrolls
2016-12-02 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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From official report:
"The unemployment rate declined to 4.6 percent in November, and total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 178,000, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Employment gains occurred in professional and business services and in health care."
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EUR/USD M5: 33 pips range price movement by Non-Farm Employment Change news events
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USD/CAD M5: 38 pips range price movement by Non-Farm Employment Change news events
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S&P 500 M5: pips range price movement by Non-Farm Employment Change news events
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.12.02 18:21
Weekly Outlook for EUR/USD: 2016, December 04 - December 11 (based on the article)
EUR/USD maintained its range as we entered the last month of the year. The ECB meeting is left, right and center this week, but certainly not the only event, in a week that starts with the fallout from the Italian referendum.
The weekly price is on bearish breakdown which was started in the beginning of october this year on the secondary ranging way: the price broke Ichimoku cloud to below to be reversed from the ranging bullish to the primary bearish market condition. For now, the price is on testing 1.0568 support level to below for the Fibo level at 1.0517 as a nearest daily/weekly bearish target.
The price is located within the following support/resistance levels:
Tenkan-sen line is below Kijun-sen line of Ichimoku indicator for the primary bearish condition to be continuing, and Chinkou Span line is below the price which is indicating the primary bearish trend in the future for this pair with the good volatility. By the way, Absolute Strength indicator is evaluating the future price movement as the ranging bearish so we can expect the ranging market condition in the bearish area of the chart for example.If W1 price breaks 1.0517 support level to below on close bar so the primary bearish will be continuing.
If weekly price breaks 1.0850 resistance level on close bar so the local uptrend as the secondary rally within the primary bearish market condition will be started.
If W1 price breaks 1.1066 resistance level on close weekly bar so we may see the reversal of the price movement to the primary bullish market condition.
If not so the price will be on bearish ranging within the levels.
SUMMARY: bearish
TREND: ranging breakdown
Key Support level at 1.0517 was not broken: the price was bounced from this level to above to start ranging within 1.0517/1.1204/1.1299 levels:
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12/09/2016 Friday EURUSD your forecast closing candles on D1
Itum, 2016.12.08 00:29
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Mario Draghi
Thomas Lawson, 2016.12.09 03:49Mario Draghi hammered the Euro today. FOMC meeting next week. Eur/Usd bearish because of fundamentals.
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.12.13 06:29
5 Things to Watch For in Next Week's Fed Meeting (based on the article)
Key Support level at 1.0517 was not broken: the price was bounced from this level to above to start ranging within 1.0517/1.1204/1.1299 levels:
Well ... thisd is still same the situation: key 1.0517 level is not going to be broken, and if this level is broken to below on close weekly bar so the primary bearish trend to be continuing.
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.12.14 09:19
USD Into FOMC: More Gains As Market Reprices More Fed Hikes - Goldman Sachs (based on the article)
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.12.15 01:22
Federal Reserve Hikes Interest Rate, Dot Plot Sees Three More In 2017 (based on the article)