I am looking for a program of my metatrader connects with other metatrader, so I can trade signals sent to the other PC

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I am looking for a program of my metatrader connects with other metatrader, so I can trade signals sent to the other PC
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mcm1965:
I am looking for a program of my metatrader connects with other metatrader, so I can trade signals sent to the other PC
Post this in jobs section.
 
mcm1965:
I am looking for a program of my metatrader connects with other metatrader, so I can trade signals sent to the other PC

The below links may be very helpful.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/8442

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/189

Any Trade copier?
Any Trade copier?
  • www.mql5.com
I'm looking if there is any mt5 to mt4 or mt4 to mt5 trade copier out there freely.
 
mcm1965:
I am looking for a program of my metatrader connects with other metatrader, so I can trade signals sent to the other PC
 

kourosh1347:

 

in this case those trades come from 2 source accounts, there's risk. example: account A buy at 1.3018 and B sell at 1.2978 with same symbol, so account C will copy trades from A & B and then lose 40 pips.
 
gbemitte:

The below links may be very helpful.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/8442

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/189

You need a trade copier, they costs about $150. I use one.
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