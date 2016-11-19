Indicator with multiple multi-colored plots
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arickett:
I'm relatively new to metatradted. I'm trying to create an indicator in MQL5 with 5 multicolored plots but only one is showing up when I run it. Can anyone show me how to do this or share an indicator that has multiple multi-colored plots? Thanks!
Hi all,
I'm relatively new to metatradted. I'm trying to create an indicator in MQL5 with 5 multicolored plots but only one is showing up when I run it. Can anyone show me how to do this or share an indicator that has multiple multi-colored plots? Thanks!
There is a bug in MT5/mql5. (and in your code too but that's an other matter ;-))
Replace your SetIndexBuffer/PlotIndexSetInteger by :
// CurrentEMA
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,DRAW_COLOR_ARROW);
SetIndexBuffer(0,CurrentEMA_Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(1,CurrentEMA_Colors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
// H1EMA
PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,DRAW_COLOR_ARROW);
SetIndexBuffer(2,H1EMA_Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(3,H1EMA_Colors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
// H2EMA
PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,DRAW_COLOR_ARROW);
SetIndexBuffer(4,H2EMA_Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(5,H2EMA_Colors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
// H3EMA
PlotIndexSetInteger(3,PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,DRAW_COLOR_ARROW);
SetIndexBuffer(6,H3EMA_Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(7,H3EMA_Colors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
// H4EMA
PlotIndexSetInteger(4,PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,DRAW_COLOR_ARROW);
SetIndexBuffer(8,H4EMA_Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(9,H4EMA_Colors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,DRAW_COLOR_ARROW);
SetIndexBuffer(0,CurrentEMA_Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(1,CurrentEMA_Colors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
// H1EMA
PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,DRAW_COLOR_ARROW);
SetIndexBuffer(2,H1EMA_Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(3,H1EMA_Colors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
// H2EMA
PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,DRAW_COLOR_ARROW);
SetIndexBuffer(4,H2EMA_Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(5,H2EMA_Colors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
// H3EMA
PlotIndexSetInteger(3,PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,DRAW_COLOR_ARROW);
SetIndexBuffer(6,H3EMA_Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(7,H3EMA_Colors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
// H4EMA
PlotIndexSetInteger(4,PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,DRAW_COLOR_ARROW);
SetIndexBuffer(8,H4EMA_Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(9,H4EMA_Colors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
I was wrong in my previous post, this is not a MT5/mql5 bug, I should not work in such things in the night
The problem is in this line :
#property indicator_type12 DRAW_COLOR_ARROW
must be
#property indicator_type2 DRAW_COLOR_ARROW
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Hi all,
I'm relatively new to metatradted. I'm trying to create an indicator in MQL5 with 5 multicolored plots but only one is showing up when I run it. Can anyone show me how to do this or share an indicator that has multiple multi-colored plots? Thanks!
//| EMA_Dots.mq5 |
//| |
//| |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright ""
#property link ""
#property version "1.01"
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 10
#property indicator_plots 5
//--- plot Current
#property indicator_label1 "Current"
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_ARROW
#property indicator_color1 clrRed,clrLimeGreen
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1 3
#property indicator_label2 "H1"
#property indicator_type12 DRAW_COLOR_ARROW
#property indicator_color2 clrRed,clrLimeGreen
#property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width2 3
#property indicator_label3 "H2"
#property indicator_type3 DRAW_COLOR_ARROW
#property indicator_color3 clrRed,clrLimeGreen
#property indicator_style3 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width3 3
#property indicator_label4 "H3"
#property indicator_type4 DRAW_COLOR_ARROW
#property indicator_color4 clrRed,clrLimeGreen
#property indicator_style4 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width4 3
#property indicator_label5 "H4"
#property indicator_type5 DRAW_COLOR_ARROW
#property indicator_color5 clrRed,clrLimeGreen
#property indicator_style5 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width5 3
sinput int InpAlignEMAPeriod = 14;
//sinput ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpOpen = PRICE_OPEN;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global variables |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF[5];
int BarConv[5];
//--- indicator buffers
// EMA
double CurrentEMA_Buffer[]; //Data buffer for plot
double CurrentEMA_Colors[]; //Color buffer for plot
double CurrentEMA_Temp[]; // Temporary buffer for EMA copying
int handle_CurrentEMA = 0; // Handle for Current EMA indicator
double H1EMA_Buffer[]; //Data buffer for plot
double H1EMA_Colors[]; //Color buffer for plot
double H1EMA_Temp[]; // Temporary buffer for EMA copying
int handle_H1EMA = 0; // Handle for Current EMA indicator
double H2EMA_Buffer[]; //Data buffer for plot
double H2EMA_Colors[]; //Color buffer for plot
double H2EMA_Temp[]; // Temporary buffer for EMA copying
int handle_H2EMA = 0; // Handle for Current EMA indicator
double H3EMA_Buffer[]; //Data buffer for plot
double H3EMA_Colors[]; //Color buffer for plot
double H3EMA_Temp[]; // Temporary buffer for EMA copying
int handle_H3EMA = 0; // Handle for Current EMA indicator
double H4EMA_Buffer[]; //Data buffer for plot
double H4EMA_Colors[]; //Color buffer for plot
double H4EMA_Temp[]; // Temporary buffer for EMA copying
int handle_H4EMA = 0; // Handle for Current EMA indicator
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//logger.SetSetting("MTF Indicators","EMA_Dots","Errors",60);
//logger.init();
//ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period = Period();
//ENUM_TIMEFRAMES test = PERIOD_M10;
// Set TimeFrames
switch(Period())
{
case PERIOD_M10:
TF[0] = PERIOD_M10;
TF[1] = PERIOD_H1;
TF[2] = PERIOD_H4;
TF[3] = PERIOD_D1;
TF[4] = PERIOD_W1;
BarConv[0] = 1;
BarConv[1] = 6;
BarConv[2] = 24;
BarConv[3] = 144;
BarConv[4] = 720;
break;
case PERIOD_M15:
TF[0] = PERIOD_M15;
TF[1] = PERIOD_H1;
TF[2] = PERIOD_H4;
TF[3] = PERIOD_D1;
TF[4] = PERIOD_W1;
BarConv[0] = 1;
BarConv[1] = 4;
BarConv[2] = 16;
BarConv[3] = 96;
BarConv[4] = 480;
break;
case PERIOD_M30:
TF[0] = PERIOD_M30;
TF[1] = PERIOD_H2;
TF[2] = PERIOD_H8;
TF[3] = PERIOD_D1;
TF[4] = PERIOD_W1;
BarConv[0] = 1;
BarConv[1] = 4;
BarConv[2] = 16;
BarConv[3] = 48;
BarConv[4] = 240;
break;
case PERIOD_H1:
TF[0] = PERIOD_H1;
TF[1] = PERIOD_H4;
TF[2] = PERIOD_D1;
TF[3] = PERIOD_W1;
TF[4] = PERIOD_MN1;
BarConv[0] = 1;
BarConv[1] = 4;
BarConv[2] = 24;
BarConv[3] = 120;
BarConv[4] = 528;
break;
case PERIOD_H4:
TF[0] = PERIOD_H4;
TF[1] = PERIOD_D1;
TF[2] = PERIOD_W1;
TF[3] = PERIOD_MN1;
TF[4] = PERIOD_MN1;
BarConv[0] = 1;
BarConv[1] = 6;
BarConv[2] = 30;
BarConv[3] = 132;
BarConv[4] = 132;
break;
case PERIOD_D1:
TF[0] = PERIOD_D1;
TF[1] = PERIOD_W1;
TF[2] = PERIOD_MN1;
TF[3] = PERIOD_MN1;
TF[4] = PERIOD_MN1;
BarConv[0] = 1;
BarConv[1] = 5;
BarConv[2] = 22;
BarConv[3] = 22;
BarConv[4] = 22;
break;
default:
TF[0] = PERIOD_D1;
TF[1] = PERIOD_W1;
TF[2] = PERIOD_MN1;
TF[3] = PERIOD_MN1;
TF[4] = PERIOD_MN1;
BarConv[0] = 1;
BarConv[1] = 5;
BarConv[2] = 22;
BarConv[3] = 22;
BarConv[4] = 22;
break;
}
// CurrentEMA
SetIndexBuffer(0,CurrentEMA_Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(1,CurrentEMA_Colors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
PlotIndexSetInteger(0, PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES, 2);
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,LimeGreen);
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,Red);
// H1EMA
SetIndexBuffer(2,H1EMA_Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(3,H1EMA_Colors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
PlotIndexSetInteger(2, PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES, 2);
PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,LimeGreen);
PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,Red);
// H2EMA
SetIndexBuffer(4,H2EMA_Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(5,H2EMA_Colors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
PlotIndexSetInteger(4, PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES, 2);
PlotIndexSetInteger(4,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,LimeGreen);
PlotIndexSetInteger(4,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,Red);
// H3EMA
SetIndexBuffer(6,H3EMA_Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(7,H3EMA_Colors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
PlotIndexSetInteger(6, PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES, 2);
PlotIndexSetInteger(6,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,LimeGreen);
PlotIndexSetInteger(6,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,Red);
// H4EMA
SetIndexBuffer(8,H4EMA_Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(9,H4EMA_Colors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
PlotIndexSetInteger(8, PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES, 2);
PlotIndexSetInteger(8,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,LimeGreen);
PlotIndexSetInteger(8,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,Red);
//Handles
handle_CurrentEMA = iMA(_Symbol,TF[0], InpAlignEMAPeriod * BarConv[0],0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
handle_H1EMA = iMA(_Symbol,TF[0], InpAlignEMAPeriod * BarConv[1],0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_OPEN);
handle_H2EMA = iMA(_Symbol,TF[0], InpAlignEMAPeriod * BarConv[2],0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_OPEN);
handle_H3EMA = iMA(_Symbol,TF[0], InpAlignEMAPeriod * BarConv[3],0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_OPEN);
handle_H4EMA = iMA(_Symbol,TF[0], InpAlignEMAPeriod * BarConv[4],0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_OPEN);
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
for(int i=prev_calculated;i<=rates_total-1;i++)
{ //CurrentEMA
CurrentEMA_Buffer[i] = 5;
CopyBuffer(handle_CurrentEMA,0,BarsCalculated(handle_CurrentEMA)-i-1,1,CurrentEMA_Temp);
double currentEMAVal = CurrentEMA_Temp[0];
if(open[i]>currentEMAVal)
{ CurrentEMA_Colors[i] = 0; }
else
{ CurrentEMA_Colors[i] = 1;}
H1EMA_Buffer[i] = 10;
CopyBuffer(handle_H1EMA,2,BarsCalculated(handle_H1EMA)-i-1,1,H1EMA_Temp);
double H1EMAVal = H1EMA_Temp[0];
if(open[i]>H1EMAVal)
{ H1EMA_Colors[i] = 0; }
else
{ H1EMA_Colors[i] = 1;}
H2EMA_Buffer[i] = 15;
CopyBuffer(handle_H2EMA,4,BarsCalculated(handle_H2EMA)-i-1,1,H2EMA_Temp);
double H2EMAVal = H2EMA_Temp[0];
if(open[i]>H2EMAVal)
{ H2EMA_Colors[i] = 0; }
else
{ H2EMA_Colors[i] = 1;}
H3EMA_Buffer[i] = 20;
CopyBuffer(handle_H3EMA,6,BarsCalculated(handle_H3EMA)-i-1,1,H3EMA_Temp);
double H3EMAVal = H3EMA_Temp[0];
if(open[i]>H3EMAVal)
{ H3EMA_Colors[i] = 0; }
else
{ H3EMA_Colors[i] = 1;}
H4EMA_Buffer[i] = 25;
CopyBuffer(handle_H4EMA,8,BarsCalculated(handle_H4EMA)-i-1,1,H4EMA_Temp);
double H4EMAVal = H4EMA_Temp[0];
if(open[i]>H4EMAVal)
{ H4EMA_Colors[i] = 0; }
else
{ H4EMA_Colors[i] = 1;}
}
//---
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
return(rates_total-1);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+