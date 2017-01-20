Indicator Back testing problem
Hello Members,
This is the standard view of the indicator
Back Testing with Speed 32 shows something like this,
There is a big Gap, Trendline get drawn only for current few bars, not for previous one, is it normal with backtest? Or there is a problem with the coding?
Regards
Hi Here is the code structure: Can you please help?
if(counted_bars<0) return(-1);
if(counted_bars>0) counted_bars--;
int limit=Bars-counted_bars;
if(counted_bars==0) limit-=1+1;
//---------------------
long CI = ChartID();
counter = 0;
counter2 = 0;
for(int i=0; i<= limit; i++)
{
if(Condition)
{
if(showdata == true && counter2 != 0 )
{
// calculation of data //
Range = Calculation;
Data = Calculation;
Obj_Name=IntegerToString(i)+ "step1";
ObjectCreate(Obj_Name,OBJ_TEXT,0,Time[i],Low[i]);
//Object Create properly got removed here on the post//
ObjectMove(CI,Obj_Name,0,Time[i],Low[i]);
ObjectMove(CI,Obj_Name,1,Time[i],Low[i]);
}
if(counter2 != 0)
{
Obj_Name=IntegerToString(i)+ "step2";
ObjectCreate(Obj_Name,OBJ_TREND,0,Time[i-counter2],iHigh(Symbol(),0,iHighest(Symbol(),0,MODE_HIGH,counter2,i)),Time[i-counter2],Low[i-counter2]);
//Object Create properly got removed here on the post//
}
//---------------------
counter2 = 0;
counter++;
WindowRedraw();
ChartRedraw();
}
else if(Condition)
{
if(showdata == true && counter != 0 )
{
// calculation of data //
Range2 = Calculation;
Data = Calculation;
Obj_Name=IntegerToString(i)+ "step1";
ObjectCreate(Obj_Name,OBJ_TEXT,0,Time[i],Low[i]);
ObjectSetString(CI,Obj_Name,OBJPROP_TEXT,Data);
// Objectcreat properly got removed here in the post//
ObjectMove(CI,Obj_Name,0,Time[i],Low[i]);
ObjectMove(CI,Obj_Name,1,Time[i],Low[i]);
}
if(counter != 0 )
{
Obj_Name=IntegerToString(i)+ "step3";
ObjectCreate(Obj_Name,OBJ_TREND,0,Time[i-counter],High[i-counter],Time[i-counter],iLow(Symbol(),0,iLowest(Symbol(),0,MODE_LOW,counter,i)));
// Objectcreat properly got removed here in the post//
ObjectMove(CI,Obj_Name,0,Time[i-counter],High[i-counter]);
ObjectMove(CI,Obj_Name,1,Time[i-counter],iLow(Symbol(),0,iLowest(Symbol(),0,MODE_LOW,counter,i)));
}
//---------------------
counter = 0;
counter2++;
WindowRedraw();
ChartRedraw();
}
else { counter = 0; counter2 = 0;}
}
WindowRedraw();
ChartRedraw();
RefreshRates();
Code your indicator so that it does not need graphical objects but indicator buffers or (global) variables. The tester does not 'like' (your) objects as the slow down the calculation!
I have tried that before with buffer.
counter = 0;
counter2++;
bear_buffer[i] = iHigh(Symbol(),0,iHighest(Symbol(),0,MODE_HIGH,counter2,i));
buffer[i] = iHigh(Symbol(),0,iHighest(Symbol(),0,MODE_HIGH,counter2,i));
WindowRedraw();
ChartRedraw();
But that didn't worked.
This is original
This is with backtest 32 speed.
Hope you now see the difference.
In case buffer I use following loop:
Is there any to auto refresh buffer setup & indicator reinsert codes available ?
I tried refreshrates, chartredraw, windowredraw etc.
No because they are not needed.
|Your code is broken.
counter = 0;
counter2++;
bear_buffer[i] = iHigh(Symbol(),0,iHighest(Symbol(),0,MODE_HIGH,counter2,i));
First time you process all bars and it works. Second time you only reprocess bar zero, but counter2 has already been changed by the previous update of bar zero and now you change it again.
If you are going to use static variables, you must not update bar zero. Otherwise, put them in an extra buffer.
No because they are not needed.
|Your code is broken.
counter = 0;
counter2++;
bear_buffer[i] = iHigh(Symbol(),0,iHighest(Symbol(),0,MODE_HIGH,counter2,i));
First time you process all bars and it works. Second time you only reprocess bar zero, but counter2 has already been changed by the previous update of bar zero and now you change it again.
If you are going to use static variables, you must not update bar zero. Otherwise, put them in an extra buffer.
I used your coding suggestion, in following way,
bull_buffer[i] = iLow(Symbol(),0,iLowest(Symbol(),0,MODE_LOW,(int)C1[i],i));
That fetched me a chart like this:
Not Working.
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Fernando Carreiro, 2017.01.20 04:59
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Hello Members,
This is the standard view of the indicator
Back Testing with Speed 32 shows something like this,
There is a big Gap, Trendline get drawn only for current few bars, not for previous one, is it normal with backtest? Or there is a problem with the coding?
Regards