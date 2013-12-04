when is eurusd market flat?
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Hello. I have a quick question. What gmt timeframe is eurusd flat?
Thank You NewDigital for the reply, highly appreciated.
oh and Angevoyageur maybe everyones not that big of a genius like you. I think thats exactly what forums are made for, Question and answers. No question is too easy and no question is hard. we all have different amount of experience in forex.
Hello. I have a quick question. What gmt timeframe is eurusd flat?
Thank You NewDigital for the reply, highly appreciated.
oh and Angevoyageur maybe everyones not that big of a genius like you. I think thats exactly what forums are made for, Question and answers. No question is too easy and no question is hard. we all have different amount of experience in forex.
You are wrong, a forum isn't made for asking question primarily. A forum is for sharing, sharing ideas, sharing knowledge, sharing experience. Sometimes I like to share my feelings also.
You are wrong, a forum isn't made for asking question primarily. A forum is for sharing, sharing ideas, sharing knowledge, sharing experience. Sometimes I like to share my feelings also.
You are wrong, a forum isn't made for asking question primarily. A forum is for sharing, sharing ideas, sharing knowledge, sharing experience. Sometimes I like to share my feelings also.
I think the OP has a valid point. You show impatience. You need to control your feelings.
I agree, you are right.
Please don't post inside quote (and don't quote 2 times)
Nice one . I think you're doing a great job managing 90+ Percent of the technical questions which are asked on this forum.
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