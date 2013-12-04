when is eurusd market flat?

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Hello. I have a quick question. What gmt timeframe is eurusd flat? 

Thank you in advance 
 
in gmt night ... in most of the cases ... but it depends on some more factors than gmt so ...
 
psingh117:
Hello. I have a quick question. What gmt timeframe is eurusd flat? 

Thank you in advance 
Every day I am more amazed by some question on this forum. Can't you open a chart and see it by yourself ? Unless I misunderstood the question.
 

Thank You NewDigital for the reply, highly appreciated. 

 

oh and Angevoyageur maybe everyones not that big of a genius like you. I think thats exactly what forums are made for, Question and answers. No question is too easy and no question is hard. we all have different amount of experience in forex. 

 
psingh117 :
Hello. I have a quick question. What gmt timeframe is eurusd flat? 

Thank you in advance 
markets become flat depending on the strategy you use. if you trade with 15m time frame is one thing if you trade with a daily time frame a flat market can last several days or even few weeks.
 
psingh117:

Thank You NewDigital for the reply, highly appreciated. 

 

oh and Angevoyageur maybe everyones not that big of a genius like you. I think thats exactly what forums are made for, Question and answers. No question is too easy and no question is hard. we all have different amount of experience in forex. 

You are wrong, a forum isn't made for asking question primarily. A forum is for sharing, sharing ideas, sharing knowledge, sharing experience. Sometimes I like to share my feelings also.

[Deleted]  
angevoyageur:

You are wrong, a forum isn't made for asking question primarily. A forum is for sharing, sharing ideas, sharing knowledge, sharing experience. Sometimes I like to share my feelings also.

angevoyageur:

You are wrong, a forum isn't made for asking question primarily. A forum is for sharing, sharing ideas, sharing knowledge, sharing experience. Sometimes I like to share my feelings also.

I think the OP has a valid point. You show impatience. You need to control your feelings.  

 
koala:

I agree, you are right.

Please don't post inside quote (and don't quote 2 times)

 
angevoyageur: I agree, you are right. Please don't post inside quote (and don't quote 2 times) 
Nice one . I think you're doing a great job managing 90+ Percent of the technical questions which are asked on this forum.
 
psingh117: Hello. I have a quick question. What gmt timeframe is eurusd flat? Thank you in advance 
These types of questions are really subjective and no-one can answer them in any meaningful manner that suit you. You have to define what you mean by flat. You have to observe or indicate when your flat conditions are met. You have to track if that time in gmt is always true for EurUsd. This is what being a trader is all about.
 
Ubzen:
Nice one . I think you're doing a great job managing 90+ Percent of the technical questions which are asked on this forum.
Thank you. I try my best but we can not please everyone.
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