can we have more than 9 levels in fibonacci retracement object?
peter100:
I use fibonacci retracement object to redefine percentages, and I need 11 to 14 levels, but there are only 9 available.
Can we have more of these levels?
If not, what can I do to put 3 or 4 more levels?
Thank you
You can have as many as you want . . are you coding this or doing it manually ?
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I use fibonacci retracement object to redefine percentages, and I need 11 to 14 levels, but there are only 9 available.
Can we have more of these levels?
If not, what can I do to put 3 or 4 more levels?
Thank you