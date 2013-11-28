can we have more than 9 levels in fibonacci retracement object?

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I use fibonacci retracement object to redefine percentages, and I need 11 to 14 levels, but there are only 9 available. 

Can we have more of these levels? 

If not, what can I do to put 3 or 4 more levels?

Thank you 

 
peter100:

I use fibonacci retracement object to redefine percentages, and I need 11 to 14 levels, but there are only 9 available. 

Can we have more of these levels? 

If not, what can I do to put 3 or 4 more levels?

Thank you 

You can have as many as you want . .   are you coding this or doing it manually ?

 

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