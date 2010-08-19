Can we have more than 9 levels in fibonacci retracement object?
You can add as many levels as you want. Open the properties of Fibo Retracement and go to the Levels tab:
alexey_petrov:
Thank you for your suggestion.
Is it possible to add more levels programmatically?
When I use
ObjectSetDouble(0,objName,OBJPROP_LEVELVALUE,10,3); ObjectSetString(0,objName,OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT,10,"300");
It doesn't work anymore. It works only to level 8 or 9 (I'm not sure right now). But that's the end.
If I can add more levels by hand, then I guess it can be done programmatically too, right?
But I didn't find anything like this in documentation. I'm still searching anyway.
Thank you for your response:)
At least I can add levels by hand:)
Have you tried this
ObjectSetInteger(0,objName,OBJPROP_LEVELS,100);
?
I use fibonacci retracement object to redefine percentages, and I need 11 to 14 levels, but there are only 9 available.
Can we have more of these levels?
If not, what can I do to put 3 or 4 more levels?
Thank you