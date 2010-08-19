Can we have more than 9 levels in fibonacci retracement object?

New comment
 

I use fibonacci retracement object to redefine percentages, and I need 11 to 14 levels, but there are only 9 available. 

Can we have more of these levels? 

If not, what can I do to put 3 or 4 more levels?

Thank you 

Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types - Documentation on MQL5
 
You can add as many levels as you want. Open the properties of Fibo Retracement and go to the Levels tab:
 
alexey_petrov:
You can add as many levels as you want. Open the properties of Fibo Retracement and go to the Levels tab:

Thank you for your suggestion.

Is it possible to add more levels programmatically?

When I use 

ObjectSetDouble(0,objName,OBJPROP_LEVELVALUE,10,3);
ObjectSetString(0,objName,OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT,10,"300");

 It doesn't work anymore. It works only to level 8 or 9 (I'm not sure right now). But that's the end.

If I can add more levels by hand, then I guess it can be done programmatically too, right?

But I didn't find anything like this in documentation. I'm still searching anyway.

Thank you for your response:)

At least I can add levels by hand:) 

 


Have you tried this

ObjectSetInteger(0,objName,OBJPROP_LEVELS,100);

?

New comment