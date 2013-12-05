MQL5 cloud problem, please help....

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Hi there

Ok, I have one pc on my network that can see the MQL5 cloud network, and I have another pc on the same network that cannot see the MQL5 cloud network, how do I troubble shoot this? 

I did try to re install, I even copied the  working installation to my other pc, none helped...

Thanks

Jesper 

Distributed Computing in the MQL5 Cloud Network
Distributed Computing in the MQL5 Cloud Network
  • cloud.mql5.com
Connect to the MQL5 Cloud Network (Cloud Computing) and earn extra income around the clock — there is much work for you computer!
 
See weird.jpg, you can see that one pc on my network can see the cloud and use it, and my other pc cannot even see the cloud, please help....
Files:
weird.jpg  115 kb
 
Same network......
Files:
strange.jpg  420 kb
 

1. Did you check the settings? Right mouse click - Allow to use ...

If it did not help so ... :

2. I had similar problem and I fixed it on the following way: right mouse click on here :


after that - Add - Next and Cancel.

 
newdigital:

1. Did you check the settings? Right mouse click - Allow to use ...

If it did not help so ... :

2. I had similar problem and I fixed it on the following way: right mouse click on here :


after that - Add - Next and Cancel.

Tried your suggestion, did not work, I can only add from host or local network or import file, not able to load or refresh from MQL5 cloud network....
 

Hi

7:34 today MT5 found mql5 clould network europe 2, just like that nothing done by my hand, still has not found europe2 or USA, what is going on? Someone please???

Thanks

Jesper 

 
jbendsen:

Hi

7:34 today MT5 found mql5 clould network europe 2, just like that nothing done by my hand, still has not found europe2 or USA, what is going on? Someone please???

Thanks

Jesper 

You have to write to ServiceDesk.
Get in touch with developers using Service Desk!
Get in touch with developers using Service Desk!
  • www.mql5.com
We therefore attach great importance to all user reports about issues in our programs and try to answer each one of them.
 
Thanks, but what to do when they dont help......
 

HI

This is how it is. If you have some cpus you share in the cloud and they perform badly you will be banned. Not just banned from sharing your own cpus, but also banned from using any cloud services. No one will tell you that you are banned, no email, and nothing on your profile. Service desk knows this and will not change this procedure.

Thanks

Jesper

Distributed Computing in the MQL5 Cloud Network
Distributed Computing in the MQL5 Cloud Network
  • cloud.mql5.com
Connect to the MQL5 Cloud Network (Cloud Computing) and earn extra income around the clock — there is much work for you computer!
 
jbendsen:

HI

This is how it is. If you have some cpus you share in the cloud and they perform badly you will be banned. Not just banned from sharing your own cpus, but also banned from using any cloud services. No one will tell you that you are banned, no email, and nothing on your profile. Service desk knows this and will not change this procedure.

Thanks

Jesper

What are you talking about ? You said it works on one computer and not with the other. What is ServiceDesk replying ?
 
you have a point there. So it could simply be that they ban an IP address? Dont know but above is how SD looks at it and reacts.
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