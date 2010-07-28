Strategy Tester Problem

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Hey everyone,

 Sometimes the strategy tester won't work, I cannot even change the input paramters, and in the Journal it looks like this :

 

 

Some kind of funny language being used there.

What on earth?? 

 
Hmm...  something expects UNICODE and receives ANSI... but how could that happen?
 

Could you give us more information?

OS, build number, sources etc... 

Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Client Terminal Properties
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Client Terminal Properties - Documentation on MQL5
 

Hey,

Windows 7
Metatrader 5 Build 298

Not sure what other information you need...

Regards

 

It seems your file agents.dat got corrupted. Close client terminal and remove agents.dat from config folder

 
Thanks stringo will do so
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