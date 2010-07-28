Strategy Tester Problem
Hmm... something expects UNICODE and receives ANSI... but how could that happen?
Could you give us more information?
OS, build number, sources etc...
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Client Terminal Properties
- www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Client Terminal Properties - Documentation on MQL5
Hey,
Windows 7
Metatrader 5 Build 298
Not sure what other information you need...
Regards
Thanks stringo will do so
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Hey everyone,
Sometimes the strategy tester won't work, I cannot even change the input paramters, and in the Journal it looks like this :
Some kind of funny language being used there.
What on earth??