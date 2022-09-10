Strategy Tester doesn't change final balance
Hey, everyone.
I tried using multiple EAs and symbols and timeframes, but Strategy Tester won't show the results. Trades are logged to the Journal, but the Backtest tab shows nothing. What are possible solutions?
Check your inputs and settings, you have 370 trades there but there is no result, your ending balance is the same as the starting.
Make sure you use every tick based on real ticks modelling if you want to do some serious testing, your test quality is low.
Check your inputs and settings, you have 370 trades there but there is no result, your ending balance is the same as the starting.
Make sure you use every tick based on real ticks modelling if you want to do some serious testing, your test quality is low.
Yes, I have changed the inputs and even the trading symbol. No success. I tried the EA on a second computer, and the results came back in.
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Hey, everyone.
I tried using multiple EAs and symbols and timeframes, but Strategy Tester won't show the results. Trades are logged to the Journal, but the Backtest tab shows nothing. What are possible solutions?