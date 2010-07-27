MetaTrader build 298 PositionSelect now takes one input parameter?
See online MQL5 documentation for these functions:
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I just updated to the latest build and discovered that positionselect now takes one parameter (_symbol).
However, the manual has not been updated.
See pic